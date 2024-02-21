Joe Biden’s Campaign Roasts Donald Trump’s Sneaker Con Appearance

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The former (and twice impeached) president is going hard to find new demographics to appeal to, and his latest grift is aimed at sneakerheads, hence his appearance at Sneaker Con Philadelphia over the weekend.

While at the function, he debuted a pair of his signature sneakers called the “Never Surrender High-Top,” featuring a gaudy all-gold upper and an American flag on the collar. The shoe’s quarter features a T logo, which is spotted again on the tongue.

“Sneakerheads, you’re sneakerheads, right? Does everybody in the room consider themselves a sneakerhead?” Trump said on stage to a crowd mixed with cheers and boos.” This a slightly different audience than I’m used to, but I love this audience.”

Sneakerheads immediately rushed to roasting the swaggerless sneakers, and the Joe Biden Administration even jumped in with a statement about Trump’s latest stunt.

“Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he’ll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life,” Biden-Harris 2024 campaign communications director Michael Tyler told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In his diss, Tyler made reference to Virgil Abloh’s elevated streetwear brand Off-White and used a double entendre to not only call his sneakers trash but that he won’t win the upcoming presidential election and ever fly on Air Force One again.

The Sneaker Con-debuted kicks retail for $399, and there were only 1000 pairs available. They’re already sold out, with 10 “lucky” customers getting their sneakers autographed.

The hi-tops aren’t the only products he’s hawking on his GetTrumpSneakers website, with other options like a more athletic knitted upper sneaker in “Red Wave” and “POTUS 45” colorways, which are available for preorder for $199. There’s even a Victory 47-dubbed cologne that features Trump’s head on the golden packaging.

The revenue from the high-priced goods could surely help put a dent in the $355 million he was ruled to pay after he was found responsible in his civil fraud case for lying about his wealth to secure loans and make business deals.

See how social media is trashing Trump’s sneakers below.

