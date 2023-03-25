Jonathan Majors Arrested In NYC For Allegedly Assaulting His Girlfriend, Twitter Reacts

TMZ exclusively reports Jonathan Majors was arrested in NYC for assaulting a woman. The woman in question was the actor’s girlfriend.

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City this weekend — and, according to police, he’s being accused of putting hands on a woman … but Jon’s team is calling BS.

Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was booked Saturday morning on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment. We’re told cops responded to a call for service around 11 AM ET near the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

Per the celebrity gossip site’s initial reporting, Major’s relationship with the woman was unknown. Sources told the website that the woman is Major’s girlfriend. She had “visible injuries — including a laceration behind her ear, redness and marks to her face.” She said to be in stable condition while at the hospital.

Majors was put in cuffs and then went to jail on the spot because law enforcement had enough evidence for probable cause. Majors is currently out of police custody. In an update to their reporting, sources told TMZ they got into an argument while riding in a taxi returning from a Brooklyn bar.

According to TMZ’s sources, Major’s girlfriend saw the Creed III actor receiving texts from another woman and pressed him about it while trying to look at his phone. The alleged victim/girlfriend claims Majors got mad, allegedly grabbing and slapping her.

TMZ also reports Major’s allegedly put his hands around the victim’s neck during the incident. The woman went somewhere else, and the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania spent the night at another location. She went to law enforcement Saturday morning to report the crime.