Jordan Brand Previews Its Heat-Filled Spring 2024 Retro Releases

With less than two weeks left in the year, sneakerheads already know what Air Jordans they’ll be copping next year.
Nike did a SNKRS Live broadcast to preview all the heat that’s dropping in 2024. In total, there are 21 retro Jordans on the release calendar, and the hype behind the Jordan 1s continues.
Among the 21 pairs are five Jordan 1s with the metallic colorway coming back in the white/burgundy, the much louder white/gold colorway outfitted with a gum bottom and gold necklace-style hang tag, and a low top white/navy option.
Another Jordan 1 release is the “Yellow Ochre” colorway reminiscent of the Rookie of the Year pair from 2018. The Jordan 6 also gets the Ochre treatment in a Carmine-like color blocking.
If Jordan 1s aren’t your style, there’s also a clean, muted pair of Jordan 3s dubbed the Craft “Ivory” colorway, which features a white upper, grey elephant print with suede overlays, a translucent outsole with matching eyelets, and both Jumpman and Air Jordan branding on the heel.
Jordan Brand will also update the classic “Bred” Jordan 4s with a black leather upper instead of the typical suede, making them winter-ready.
Following the same color blocking as the “Fire Red” Jordan 5s, the “Lucky Green” ladies-exclusive 5s will reportedly be released at the end of February. The ladies are getting another pair to themselves in the Jordan 4 “Sail” white, which features an entirely off-white colorway save for metallic gold detailing.
The Jordan 5 “Olive” will also return since debuting in 2006, an LS release following in the footsteps of the Burgundy 5s that dropped this year.
One of the most interesting releases we can expect in 2024 is the oft-forgotten Jordan 14 in an iridescent colorway, with a black outsole and silver detailing, dubbed the “Love Letter.”
And good luck squeezing your feet into those because they’re also a ladies-only release.
See official photos of the releases, –including some other iterations like a snakeskin Jordan 2–and more below.
Jordan Brand Previews Its Heat-Filled Spring 2024 Retro Releases was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:NIke
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
2. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:NIke
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
3. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:Universal Pictures
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
4. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:Getty
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
5. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:Honda Battle of the Bands
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
6. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:Peacock
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
7. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:NIke
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
8. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:Getty
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
9. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:NIke
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
10. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:NIke
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
11. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:NIke
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
12. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:NIke
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
13. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:NIke
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
14. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:NIke
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
15. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:NIke
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
16. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:NIke
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
17. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:NIke
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
18. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:NIke
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
19. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:Youtube
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
20. Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro CollectionSource:Getty
Jordan Brand Spring 2024 Retro Collection jordan brand spring 2024 retro collection
-
Ex-NBA Player Chance Comanche To Face Murder & Kidnapping Charges After Woman’s Body Found In Desert
-
Cardi B Says She’s Single, X Is In Shambles: “I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now”
-
Actor Christian Keyes Accuses Unnamed “Powerful” Person Of Sexual Harassment
-
Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts
-
Offset Talks "Set If Off" Album, Michael Jackson, Family & More!
-
Draymond Green Suspended Indefinitely By The NBA, X Reacts
-
Kanye West Rocks Black KKK-Style Hooded Mask At His Album Listening Party, Social Media Reacts
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game