Ye AKA Kanye West Rocks Skin Tight Leggings, Twitter Has Jokes

Kanye West AKA Ye is slowly coming back around on the heels of an appearance at a recent Fear Of God runway show and a pop-up of his YEEZY SEASON 10 event. Fans are also noting that Kanye West is sporting a new look in the form of some booty-hugging leggings that are tighter than a turn off a highway exit.

Kanye West, 45, was spotted earlier this week on the West Coast in all-Black leggings and a new shoe design that appears to be socks. According to the chatter on the digital streets, the sock-shoe combo is a new creation Ye is hoping to get pushed.

Adding to this, West just opened a YEEZY office on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles next door to an adidas store. Could be an epic troll move, who knows? At this rate, the new YEEZY SEASON 10 drop didn’t bring about the usual excitement that West is known for regarding fashion trends.

Of Ye’s new look, the top half of what we’ve seen in photos trends towards the baggy, slouched look of the 1990s and early 2000s, but the pants are of extreme contrast in fit. It could be part of Ye’s push for out-the-box designs in fashion or, he just doesn’t care anymore. It could go either way with Kanye West.

On Twitter, reactions to Ye in those skin-tight family jewel huggers are cropping up and we’ve got the best of the bunch below.

Photo: Gotham / Getty

