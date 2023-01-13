Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect In Private Ceremony, Twitter Shocked

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

His latest stunt isn’t a head-scratching design, a hate-filled rant, or aimed at the Kardashians— but it involves a new wife in his life. The Chicago-born creative is married again, this time to Yeezy architect and designer Bianca Censori. The woman’s identity was revealed by TMZ, who says she’s an Australian native and has worked for Yeezy for several years.

While they’ve reportedly had the wedding ceremony, they’ve yet to file a marriage certificate to make things official legally. However, they have made things publicly official as West has been spotted wearing a wedding ring, and the two have been spotted dining together while she rocks a new blonde cut that’s in stark contrast to her usual brunette hair.

“Still, he’s treating her like wifey … Ye was wearing a wedding ring this week when he and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Bev Hills — and we’re told the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony,” writes TMZ.

West is already dropping her name in songs as last month he dropped a song called “Censori Overload,” which focuses on failed relationships and his recent issues with the media after his antisemitic remarks.

The song was originally posted on Instagram but was taken down, and his account was suspended, likely because he referenced his “I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” tweet.

