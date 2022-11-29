The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Monday, the creative found himself on Tim Pool’s podcast, which of course, is full of right-wing views.

During the interview, the conversation turned to Ye’s antisemitic statements, and the rapper even threatened to leave.

“I just gotta go right to the heart of the antisemite claim that’s happening. If you read the definition, it says you can’t claim that there are multiple people inside of banks or in media that are all Jewish or you’re antisemitic. And that’s the truth,” Ye says. “To come in here — I feel like it’s a set-up to be like defending … I’m literally going to walk the F off the show, if I’m sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, ‘You can’t say it was Jewish people that did it,’” Ye said.

Pool agrees that they’ve been extremely unfair to him, but Ye asks what he means by “they.”

“Corporate press. I don’t use the word the way you do,” Pool responds.

Ye asks, “what do you mean it’s not?” before abruptly getting up and leaving the interview after sitting with the hosts for just 20 minutes.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ye also talked about the now infamous dinner he shared with Donald Trump last week after white supremacist Nick Fuentes joined them.

Ye confirms that he randomly brought Fuentes along with him and didn’t mean any harm.

“I would have never wanted to do anything that hurt Trump,” the Chicago native says before admitting the former president has said hurtful things. “I’m on Trump’s side. Trump said things that hurt me. He lied about me, but I mean, he’s known for lying.”

See how Twitter’s reacting to Ye storming out his interview below.

Kanye West Storms Out Of Interview After Getting Called Out For Antisemitic Comments, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com