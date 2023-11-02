Kayla Nicole is blessed and unbothered. Despite her name being tossed around in the headlines thanks to her past relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as he parades around the NFL with Taylor Swift. Kayla Nicole was spotted at the Lakers vs Clippers game where she served a fun and flirty look. The fitness enthusiast and influencer shared updates to her Instastories, declaring it the beginning of her birthday celebration. She turned 31 on November 21.
Kayla has remained mum about her ex-beau dating the biggest pop star on the planet. Still, she did dedicate a poetic open letter to Black women on social media.
“Black girl […] you don’t have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey. Preserve your heart. Even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries, you do not have to engage,” she said in the clip posted on her Instagram page.
The stanzas seem to reference her decision to keep her private life private and not respond to the invasive news cycle. “You do not have to respond because there is power in your silence, and you can use that same power to silence the noise and the self-doubt. Silence the voices within that want you to give in to this demoralizing and antiquated narrative.”
Kayla’s courtside outing comes after she celebrated Halloween as Medusa. She captioned a photo of her mythical costume, “Medusa the Greek goddess was categorically known to turn men to stone with one look…..I can relate.”
Keep scrolling for more of Kayla Nicole’s cute courtside swag.
Kayla Nicole Kicks Off Her Birthday With A Fun & Flirty Courtside Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameSource:Getty
Kayla Nicole (R) attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on November 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
