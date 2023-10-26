Kelly Rowland’s All-Black “Break The Internet” Dress And Other Top Looks From ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ 2023 Beauty Dinner

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

And even though we feel like the former “Destiny’s Child” member just finished eating up all the girlies and leaving no crumbs, her recent all-black look keeps her foot on necks in the most epic way possible. And we cannot get enough.

While attending The Hollywood Reporter’s (THR) Beauty Dinner on October 25, Kelly rocked an ensemble that rocked the internet as soon as recaps hit social media. Styled by Kollin Carter, her look is sexy, daring, and strictly for the girlies who want to turn heads with every step.

Kelly Rowland’s “Break-The Internet” dress combines ga-ga glamour with high-fashion trend.

Main features of the gown include a strong shoulder, bust-high side cut-out with silver details, and a floor-length hemline. The dress hugs every curve of the fit mother of two’s body and commands attention. And the actress-songstress complimented her outfit with a stacked fabric wrap adorning her crown, silver jewelry, and red hot nails.

Kelly posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram following the event. Spoiler alert: the fourth slide is absolute fire.

Kelly’s 16.1M million followers can’t help but heart and comment on the “Motivation” singer’s bombshell flicks. Accolades, love, and co-signs are coming from celebrities and fans alike.

“Woah this is beautiful Kelly ,” posted Real Housewives of Atlanta fashion maven and SHE by Sheree owner, Sheree Whitfield (@shereewhitfield). “Yes mam!!! ,” posted fellow “Destiny’s Child” member Letoya Luckett (@letoyaluckett).

Kelly Rowland and other VIPs toast the industry’s top beauty stylists.

Kelly Rowland was among some of our favorite fashionable stars out and about celebrating the best in beauty with

THR.

Held at the Soho House West Hollywood, the star-studded event was presented by Instagram and “honored the top glam squads in Hollywood.” Glam squad members in the room included

Keita Moore

,

Sheika Daley

,

Nikki Nelms

,

Tasha Reiko Brown

, and

Larry Sims

.

Other A-listers spotted (supporting the artists who make them look good) were Janelle Monae, Jussie Smollett, Cassie, Normani, and Logan Browning.

Se top celebrity fashion looks from the swanky Hollywood event below.

