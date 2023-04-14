The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kristiana King, a curvy model, influencer, and all-around beauty, represents both the beautiful West African nation of Ghana and America. The independent boutique owner is the latest feature for Hip-Hop Wired’s Baes & Baddies segment.

Kristiana King doesn’t have a lot of information about herself living online but what we can gather is that she’s present on every major social media platform providing a lot of content that covers cooking, fashion, and the requisite thirst traps that women of her physical stature are sometimes known for.

Ms. King is also the proud owner of The Trend Ground, a fashion boutique featuring an array of bodysuits, dresses, swimsuits, and other items made for those with more curves than a little bit. King models her wares with the utmost confidence and with those dimensions, it’s not hard to see why.

Check out our latest addition to the Baes & Baddies segment, Ms. Kristina King, in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Instagram

The post Baes & Baddies: Meet Curvy Ghanaian-American Beauty Kristiana King appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Baes & Baddies: Meet Curvy Ghanaian-American Beauty Kristiana King was originally published on hiphopwired.com