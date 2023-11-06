Lauryn Hill Has A Tardy Response For Her Habitual Lateness, Says We Are “Lucky” She Makes It On Stage Every Night

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Now, she is finally addressing it, and her reasoning isn’t hitting with folks.

There are still people out there willing to spend money on a Lauryn Hill concert ticket, and with it comes the extremely high risk the “Ex-Factor” singer will not show up on time.

Ms. Hill is very aware of her penchant for being late, and she clearly doesn’t care what you or anyone thinks about it. During a recent show on November 4 at Crypto.com Arena, she spoke about it.

In a video captured by the Vibe writer Mya Abraham, Hill said, “They say, ‘She’s late a lot,” body adding, “Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night.”

She continued, “I don’t do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand here in the name of God. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support, when the album [1998’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill] sold so many records and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make another one?”

“So I went around the world, and I played the same album over and over and over and over again. Because we’re the survivors. We’re not just the survivors; we’re the thrives,” she concluded.

Lauryn Hill Hits A Sour Note With X Users

While many at the concert were not mad at Lauryn Hill, her speech got plenty of applause. Still, on X, formerly known as Twitter, she is being criticized for what seems to be a lack of consideration for people spending their hard-earned money to see an entire concert.

“I would love to sit Lauryn Hill down and have a chat. Because a portion of her version of reality is so interesting to me and I can’t figure out just how she got to it,” one X user wrote.

Another X user wrote, “Lauryn Hill has the most severe form of Impostor Syndrome. She has been paralyzed by the fear of not being able to live up to ‘Miseducation’ for nearly 30 years.”

