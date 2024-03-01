Leap Day: Famous People You Didn’t Know Were Born on February 29th

Leap day is one of the rarest days on our calendar, as it only appears 2-3 times a decade. People who are born on February 29th don’t have a day on calendar every year. So in it’s absence do they celebrate on February 28th, or March 1st? Maybe they have a huge party every four years when their birthday is eligible to be recognized.
Nonetheless, these rare people still exist, and because they may not ‘officially’ celebrate their birthday every year, their solar returns tend to fly under the radar.
Here is a list of celebrities that you may not have known were born on ‘Leap Day’
1. Ja Rule (Rapper)Source:Getty
2. Peter Scanavino (Law & Order: SVU)Source:Getty
3. Tyrese Haliburton (NBA Player)Source:Getty
4. Tony Robbins (motivational speaker and life coach)Source:Getty
5. Mark Foster (lead singer of the band Foster the People)Source:Getty
Mark Foster of Foster the People on TV show Live From Abbey Road, Abbey Road Studios, London, 25th August 2011. (Photo by Live From Abbey Road/Michael Gleason/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,music,uk,london – england,television show,live event,august,2011,foster the people,mark foster – american musician
6. Chris Conley (Singer and guitar player in the band Saves the Day)Source:Getty
7. Saul Williams (Artist)Source:Getty
8. Eric Kendricks (NFL Player)Source:Getty
9. Jessica Long (Paralympic swimmer)Source:Getty
10. Michèle Morgan (French actress)Source:Getty
11. Pepper Martin (Baseball Player)Source:Getty
12. Al Rosen (Baseball Player)Source:Getty
13. William A. Wellman (Film Director)Source:Getty
14. Taylor Twellman (Soccer Player)Source:Getty
15. James Mitchell (All My Children”, ABC-TV, 1980’s)Source:Getty
16. Jack R. Lousma (Astronaut)Source:Getty
17. Alex Rocco (actor, played Moe Greene in “The Godfather”)Source:Getty
18. Cam Ward (NHL player)Source:Getty
19. Ken Foree (actor, best known from the horror film “Dawn of the Dead”)Source:Getty
20. Jesse Usher (actor, co-starred in “Independence Day: Resurgence”)Source:Getty
