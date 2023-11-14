The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Each hat in Lids’ 59Fifty fitted collection tells a unique story, which continues with the brand’s latest collaboration with IDK.

The collaboration between the “24” crafter and the iconic brand will feature two hats that will feature a “Free Coast” side patch “that represents a world created to bring awareness to Cape Coast, Ghana, and Freetown, Sierra Leone, by combining both flags and their historic components to create one movement. Classic green and gray under visors complement the simplistic design, with a pop of lime green satin on the hat interior,” the description per the press release reads.

In an Instagram post announcing the collection, IDK said, “Where we come from, it’s impossible to quit because most of us start so low that any form of success is a win.”

To celebrate the collection’s launch, available on LidsHD.com right now, Lids will also host a live jazz performance featuring IDK at the Lids Vegas Showcase location on Friday, November 17.

IDK Also Brought Back No Label Academy Recently

Anyone who purchases one of the hats out of the collection at theVegas Showcase location will receive a wristband to qualify to attend the performance. Lids notes there will be a limited number of wristbands will be available.

The collaboration with Lids comes after the return of his No Label Academy for a second time, this time to Harvard University in Cambridge, MA.

For nine days, from August 19 to 27, 22 students participated in a hip-hop curriculum, where IDK taught them about the music industry to help them kickstart their careers.

For more photos from the Lids collection, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Lids

Lids Teams Up With IDK For Exclusive 59Fifty Hat Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com