The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The “Old Town Road” singer is always trolling on his social media accounts, but he may have gone too far after being accused of “mocking” transitioning in a tweet that he’s since deleted.

The original tweet was a photo of influencer Glow Princess, who resembles Nas X, with a caption joking that it was him after gender-affirming surgery, which read “the surgery was a success,” alongside heart emojis.

Lil Nas X had clearly not transitioned, so many thought the joke was insensitive and there are certain topics he shouldn’t troll about, so he removed the post.

He then recognized his wrongs tweeting, “apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool,” and added, “much love to you guys. sorry.”

However, one fan, in particular, didn’t think the apology was enough, tweeting, “Baby, this apology ain’t it! You need to apologize too the trans community in material ways that include money, sharing your platform to raise a awareness and just keep it! This is fake as hell!”

Nas X didn’t back down from the follower and tweeted back defensively.

This isn’t the first time Lil Nas X’s jokes have landed him in trouble with the LGBTQIA+ community, as he received similar backlash when he posted fake pregnancy pictures to promote his debut album Montero in 2021.

The performer didn’t apologize that time, and instead dug his heels in deeper, tweeting, “let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby.”

See how Twitter’s reacting to Lil Nas X offending the trans community.

Lil Nas X Slammed By Trans Community After Making “Transitioning” Joke, Twitter Educates Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com