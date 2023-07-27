Listen Live
Long Live Dolph: Celebrate Young Dolph's 38th Birthday With This Playlist

07.27.23
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Young Dolph's Official Album Release Concert

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Today we are remembering Young Dolph on what would’ve been his 38th birthday. The late rapper, killed in November of 2021, left behind a legacy for fans filled with bangers and classic hits that we can still turn up to today.

As we celebrate and remember the entrepreneur, father, and visionary behind Paper Route Empire, here are some of our fav songs from his discovery.

1. Preach

2. 100 Shots

3. Get Paid

4. Drippy

5. Large Amounts

6. Baby Joker Feat. Key Glock

7. No Sense Feat. Key Glock

8. Major

9. Talking To My Scale

10. Hold Up Hold Up Hold Up

11. Crashin’ Out

12. Baller Alert

13. Foreva Feat. T.I.

14. 1 Scale Feat. G Herbo

15. Money Power Respect

16.

17. While U Here

18. To Be Honest

19. Play Wit Yo B****

20. Sunshine

