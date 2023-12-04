Lookin’ Like Wealth: 8 Times Jay-Z Was Photoshoot Fresh

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

“Photoshoot fresh, lookin’ like wealth. I’m ’bout to call the paparazzi on myself.” – Jay-Z

It’s Jay Z’s 54th birthday, and what better way to honor the mogul than by celebrating his distinguished fashion? The Brooklyn-bred artist is the greatest rapper of all time, but not limited to music, he is a billionaire thanks to his many successful business endeavors. His musical talents, along with his business acumen, have placed him as one of the most influential people in the world. Not only is he notorious for turning his skills into profitable ventures, but the “Hard Knock Life” artist is also credited with creating style moments that have left an inedible mark on the fashion industry.

Shawn Carter was born in the fashionable city of Brooklyn, New York. He began rapping at a young age and eventually blossomed into arguably one of the best rappers ever. Along with his proficient rap skills came his brazen street style, which evolved into his clothing line, Rocawear. Jay Z owned the white t-shirt, baggy jeans, and white Nike sneaker look that he generally topped off with his signature New York Yankee cap. It didn’t take long for the world to catch on and adopt the Yankee cap as a fashion staple, which is still going strong today.

“I made the yankee hat more famous than a yankee can.” – Jay-Z

“If you look at the evolution of [Jay-Z]’s style, it’s really indicative of the maturity of his music and the storytelling,” said Jay Z’s longtime stylist June Ambrose in an interview with W Magazine. Adding a line about his personal preference, she revealed, “He likes the ankle cleavage. He likes a certain fit on the trouser. He’s very specific.”

Jay-Z is a Fashion Mogul

Since his debut, Jay-Z has evolved into much more than an artist. He’s a successful businessman married to the phenomenal Beyoncé, and they share three lovely children. His style has also matured, developing into a sleek, low-key look with a tinge of wealth and Hip Hop woven into his swag.

“Wear a G on my chest, I don’t need Dapper Dan – Jay-Z”

Because it’s the day of HOV, and we admire his hustle, we honor the chief by celebrating his debonair style. Jump in below to see how the tycoon “changed clothes” over the years.

