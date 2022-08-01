The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Who is Eudoxie Mbouguiengue?

has himself a ride or die! The ATL rapper & his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue are enjoying themselves on the Amalfi Coast of Italy.

Mrs.Bridges was born and raised in Gabon & is 35 years old. Luda & Eudoxie have been together for over seven years. Not only is Eudoxie a mother of two children, but she is also a model. The power couple linked up in 2014 and went on a date. In the same year, the Fast and Furious actor made her an honest woman.

Check out a thread of Ludacris & Eudoxie photos. Cheers to love!

Ludacris & His Wife Eudoxie Are GOALS! [Photos]