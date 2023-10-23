Lupita Nyong’o Announces Breakup, Social Media Immediately Shoots Their Shot

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lupita Nyong’o took to Instagram Thursday night to share “a personal truth.”

In the lengthy note, the actress explains that she’s broken up with her boyfriend, Selema Masekela, alluding to him breaking her trust and lying somehow.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” the Oscar winner wrote. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

The Black Panther actress admits that she’s not in the best place mentally but found it necessary to speak out about the hurt she endured while it’s still fresh as she charts a healing journey.

“I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass,” she continues.

She hopes her broken heart urges her into a new era of fearlessness and encourages others facing challenging times to embrace the lesson within the loss.

“Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it,” she ends the post.

According to PEOPLE, Nyong’o and Masekela publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2022 on Instagram, though it’s unknown how long they were dating prior.

Social media is always pining over Nyong’o, so check out how people are reacting to her newfound freedom below.

