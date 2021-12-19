Singer Maeta Bit By Snake In Daring Photoshoot [Video]

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Photoshoot gone wrong!

Singer Maeta was in the middle of doing a photoshoot when she got bit in the face by a snake on set. During the shot, the Roc Nation artist attempted to do a daring shot with two snakes. The one already on her chest jumped up and took a bite of her chin.

Maeta recounted the incident by posting a video of the snake biting her and captioned the video, “what I go through to make videos for y’all”.

Maeta, the rising R&B artist from Indianapolis has been signed to Roc Nation since 2019 and still working to produce great work. “Maeta has one of those rare natural voices that will stop you in your tracks,” said Omar Grant, Roc Nation Co-President. “When I heard her sing live for the first time, she already had the poise, presence, and instincts of a much more established artist. I’m so glad she is beginning her career at Roc Nation.”

Luckily she is okay and we hope for a better photo shoot next time!

