Listen Live
News

MAGA Muva Amber Rose Still Supporting Convict Trump, Tiny Flag Xitter Gagged

Published on June 9, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Amber Rose

Source: TMZ / TMZ


Amber Rose is doubling tripling down on her Donald Trump support. During a recent quasi-interview, she insisted that even being found guilty of 34 felonies won’t stop her from voting for Convict Trump.

We say “quasi-interview” because it was TMZ chatting up Rose on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles on Friday (June 7). Naturally, the photographer asked herif she was still endorsing a now-convicted felon.

According to Rose, the conviction is boost to Cheeto’s campaign, she she clearly the MAGA Muva because she’s hitting all their talking points.

“I think it helped him more. I think people see the injustice in what happened and they want to vote for him more than ever,” said Rose.

As for the photographer inferring that more celebrities are coming out in support of Trump, she added, “I think we just did our research, and we’re not brainwashed anymore by the left. I can say that about myself. All these years, I’ve been brainwashed, and I’m not anymore.”

Yeah, sure. Peep more reactions to this political scholar’s rhetoric in the gallery. You’ll notice a theme of Amber Rose being an alleged feminist not lining up with support for the guy who is proudly taking away women’s rights. You’ll also notice all those small flag, blue check accounts acting like groupies. Just sayin’.

 

MAGA Muva Amber Rose Still Supporting Convict Trump, Tiny Flag Xitter Gagged  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4. MAGA will take anyone beloved.

5. Tell ‘Em How You Really Feel

6.

7.

8.

9.

10. Things that make you say, “Hmm…”

11.

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

Critically Acclaimed Hit Series ‘Average Joe’ Renewed For Season 2 On BET+

Pharrell Williams Turns To LEGO For His Upcoming ‘Piece By Piece’ Biopic

Ray J Says Diddy Deserves “100 Lashes” For What He Did To Cassie

Bun B Emotionally Addresses Armed Robber During Court Testimony

STREAMED: Tems Returns With “Born in the Wild,” Kaytranada Drops Star-Studded ‘Timeless’ Album & More

‘The Upshaws’ Renewed For Its Final Season On Netflix

Brandy & Monica Surprise Fans With A Cute Cameo In Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine” Video

Drake Picks The Dallas Mavericks To Win NBA Finals With Huge Bet

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close