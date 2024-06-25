Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Wants To Keep Donald Trump Gag Order In Place After Dozens Of Threats

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg requested last week that a gag order against Donald Trump remain in place, alluding to the fact several threats have been made against those working on the case. The gag order, which has been in place since April, prevents Trump from issuing threats and attacking witnesses, jurors, court employees, and the relatives of New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan.

As seen in Mediaite, Alvin Bragg requested the extension on Friday, June 21, pointing to an alarming number of threats — 56 to be exact according to a New York Times report — and this comes as Trump is attempting to have the gag order lifted as he continues his presidential campaign.

Bragg and other prosecutors added that while Justice Merchan would not need to enforce the order for witnesses, the other barriers should remain until Trump’s sentencing on July 11. Trump was convicted by a New York jury back in May on 34 felony counts in the hush money trial.

The muzzling of Trump is typically a difficult task as the former president is known for his unfiltered views and bold tone. Trump has had choice words for Bragg, Justice Merchan, and the justice system, citing that his current legal ordeal is politically motivated as he attempts a return to the White House.

Among those threats mentioned above, an employee of Bragg’s office was doxxed with their home address getting leaked online, and two other individuals connected to the case faced bomb threats. Beyond those instances, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office has seen a deluge of emails and phone calls levying all manner of threats.

Trump is stating that the gag order violates his right to free speech and is hoping to have the order lifted as he continues to appeal to his base ahead of the November election. It hasn’t been reported if Justice Merchan will honor the extension request from DA Alvin Bragg or from Donald Trump to lift the order.

