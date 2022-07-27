Martha Stewart Turned One Of Her Thirst Traps Into A Collab With Anti Social Social Club

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Famed chef Martha Stewart is partnering with Anti Social Social Club to pay homage to Stewart doing what she does best… eating.

As usual, the Los Angeles-based clothing brand keeps things simple with their collaboration in the form of a six-piece capsule collection.

It will feature an image of her dangling a lobster over a plate with a smile and another of a sultry close-up photo of her eating an oyster. The first features the swerving ASSC logo, while the latter has a script font showing the brand and chef’s names.

If you were still doubting the validity of the collaboration, look no further than the 80-year-old promoting the capsule collection on her Instagram, telling the hypebeasts to be ready for the drop.

“my @antisocialsocialclub t-shirts and hoodies (2 images and 2 styles and 2 colors) drop on July 30 at 11 am ET, and 8am PT. get ready. set your clocks!!!! they will be a sell out!!!!!!!” Stewart wrote alongside a picture of her and a man holding up two of the black hoodies.

The release comes two weeks after ASSC dropped its Fall/Winter 2022 collection that features a colorful take on the infamous logo in bright hues of blues, yellows, and cut and paste-style lettering.

Back in 2015, Anti Social Social Club founder and Stussy Social Marketing Manager Neek Lurk spoke to Hypebeast about the brand’s inception.

"It's just me. People never liked me honestly. Growing up I envied people and it got to the point where I just did not give a f-ck. I remember back in high school, I couldn't get in a house party because of who I was. It stuck with me and I only hang with people who feel the same way," he explained. "At the beginning of this year, New Years Eve to be exact, I was at a party, and felt an uncomfortable feeling driving home f-cked up. I fell asleep into a new year. [With] that same feeling, I created Anti Social Social Club. It was never to be a brand, more like a life project. More like my lowest days into tangible items." Get a better look at the collection below.

