Recap: Mary J. Blige Had A Grand Homecoming With 2024 'Strength Of A Woman' Festival And Summit In NYC

Published on May 14, 2024

Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit

Source: Strategic Heights Media / Strategic Heights Media


 

When looking at the career of Mary J. Blige, the undisputed Queen of Hip-Hop Soul for three decades and counting, it comes as no surprise that she puts emphasis on the title and standout track of her 2017 album, Strength Of A Woman. Birthed from the heartbreak and eventual failure of trying to keep her marriage afloat, the project showcased a woman trying her best to be the best version of herself for another. It was after finding that strength — a five-year journey of self discovery that resulted in the triumphant release of Good Morning Gorgeous and an epic Super Bowl Halftime performance in 2022 — that MJB could really call herself “da MVP.”

That inner strength inspired her to launch the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit, which just commenced its third year with a Big Apple homecoming for the New York native this past Mother’s Day Weekend. We decided to swing by and check out the festivities, and not even rain on a Sunday could drown out what Mary had planned for the city.

 


 

Shining all weekend like the boots she rocked during the main event concert at Barclays Center — it’s actually her new ‘Mary Boot’ collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti (seen above) that’s already sold out online — Mary covered all grounds to assure that she provided something everyone could enjoy. From a classic welcome party at Harlem hotspot Corner Social and a jazz revue at Blue Note New York to kick things off, to an all-day summit on Saturday with scenic views by way of The Glasshouse that included panels, giveaways and flowers given both literally and figuratively with Black women primarily in mind, it was easily enough to please anyone at that point already. Mary instead followed up with the aforementioned concert, in addition to a Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday followed by a gospel concert to close out the evening. So much was shared throughout the weekend that felt special in its delivery, and we can only hope the women in attendance will spread the camaraderie in their own worlds that clearly resonated throughout the day-long summit.

 

Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit

Source: Strategic Heights Media / Strategic Heights Media


For panelist Sharon Content, who spoke on the From Crisis To Care: Navigating Mental Health In The Black Community panel, the message of “Strength Of A Woman” resonated especially. She says, “When I hear ‘strength of a woman,’ or when I participate in a conference that is inspired by the strength of a woman, it really empowers me to really understand and be honored to be part of bringing women together to empower, uplift, celebrate our resiliency and really create a sisterhood so that we can share in a space to express our vulnerability in a space of strength. It’s such an honor to be on a panel and be asked to participate in bringing sisters together — our women of color! — and really allow us to celebrate our resiliency.”

It echoes especially in the work she does daily to provide a haven for disenfranchised youth. Mrs. Content continued by adding, “As the founder and president of Children of Promise NYC, a community-based organization in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn and in the South Bronx, we specifically work for and serve children of incarcerated parents. Participating in the Strength Of A Woman Summit allowed me to showcase an opportunity for all of the participants and all of the members that attended today to be able to look at community service as an outlet of self-care. For us to really look at a non-profit organization serving the community, serving a community in need of support as a result of their parent being in prison — all the young people that we serve have one or both parents in prison — it felt like a call-to-action for participants today and women who came out to give back. I challenge everyone to identify a non-profit organization that touches your heart; a non-profit that means something to you. Utilize that as an opportunity to give back. There’s always a way.”

Fellow panelist Rosezena “The BizLawyer” Pierce, who spoke on the panel Operation Secure The Bag: The Keys To Unlocking Financial Freedom, had similar sentiments, but had one woman in mind specifically when thinking of what Strength Of A Woman means to her. She told us exclusively, shorty after dropping some serious gems on stage, “When I think of ‘strength of a woman,’ I think of really my mom. The way you go through things and conquering things, my mom went through a lot! However, she don’t look like what she been through. That’s the strength of a woman; she knows how to get over and climb. She’s just amazing. Strength of a woman to me really is going through it, getting through the fire and coming out still well-done like my girl Chrisette Michele says.”

Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit

Source: Strategic Heights Media / Strategic Heights Media


Overall it was a weekend that we think many women across the Tri-state area and beyond won’t soon forget, and are very likely to spread to their fellow sister-girls. We look forward to seeing how The Queen tops herself next year!


 

Check out a full recap of Mary J. Blige’s 2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit, from the welcome party in Harlem and full-day summit at The Glasshouse NYC to a star-filled concert at Barclays, jazz revue at Blue Note and gospel concert on Mother’s Day to close out the eventful weekend:

 


1. The welcome party for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

The welcome party for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Welcome Party
May 10, 2024
Corner Social – Harlem, NYC

 

Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

2. Tasha Smith

Tasha Smith Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Welcome Party
May 10, 2024
Corner Social – Harlem, NYC

 

Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

3. Funk Flex DJing at the welcome party for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

Funk Flex DJing at the welcome party for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Welcome Party
May 10, 2024
Corner Social – Harlem, NYC

 

Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

4. The welcome party for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

The welcome party for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Welcome Party
May 10, 2024
Corner Social – Harlem, NYC

 

Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

5. A jazz concert with Robert Glasper to kick off Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

A jazz concert with Robert Glasper to kick off Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Jazz Revue
May 10, 2024
Blue Note Jazz Club – Greenwich Village, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

6. The iconic Blue Note New York for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

The iconic Blue Note New York for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Jazz Revue
May 10, 2024
Blue Note Jazz Club – Greenwich Village, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

7. The Robert Glasper Experiment performs for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

The Robert Glasper Experiment performs for Mary J. Blige and PEPSI’s 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Jazz Revue
May 10, 2024
Blue Note Jazz Club – Greenwich Village, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

8. Robert Glasper and Tasha Smith

Robert Glasper and Tasha Smith Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Jazz Revue
May 10, 2024
Blue Note Jazz Club – Greenwich Village, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

9. Mary J. Blige performs with the Robert Glasper Experiment

Mary J. Blige performs with the Robert Glasper Experiment Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Jazz Revue
May 10, 2024
Blue Note Jazz Club – Greenwich Village, NYC

 

Image: Sterlingpics for Mary J. Blige

10. Entrance at the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit

Entrance at the Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

11. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit

Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

12. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit

Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

13. L to R: Dr. Thema, Kristi Henderson, Shanti Das and Sharon Content on the ‘From Crisis To Care: Navigating Mental Health in the Black Community’ panel

L to R: Dr. Thema, Kristi Henderson, Shanti Das and Sharon Content on the 'From Crisis To Care: Navigating Mental Health in the Black Community' panel Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

14. L to R: Dr. Thema, Kristi Henderson, Shanti Das and Sharon Content

L to R: Dr. Thema, Kristi Henderson, Shanti Das and Sharon Content Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

15. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit

Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

16. L to R: Dr. Stephanie Thompson, Tunde Oyeneyin, Coach Gessie Thompson and Bea Dixon on the ‘Black Women’s Health: Everything Your Mother Never Told You’ panel

L to R: Dr. Stephanie Thompson, Tunde Oyeneyin, Coach Gessie Thompson and Bea Dixon on the 'Black Women's Health: Everything Your Mother Never Told You' panel Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

17. L to R: Kim Kimble, Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers and Tahira Wright from the ‘We Set The Trends: Developing Your Personal Style’ panel

L to R: Kim Kimble, Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers and Tahira Wright from the 'We Set The Trends: Developing Your Personal Style' panel Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

18. L to R: Shari Bryant, Marsai Martin, Gia Peppers, Crystal Renee Hayslett and Heather Lowery for the ‘You Can Sit With Us: Cultivating And Maintaining Sustainable Community’ panel

L to R: Shari Bryant, Marsai Martin, Gia Peppers, Crystal Renee Hayslett and Heather Lowery for the 'You Can Sit With Us: Cultivating And Maintaining Sustainable Community' panel Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

19. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit

Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

20. L to R: Sonal Patel, Dawn McNellis, Aparna Khurjekar and Brave Williams for ‘The State Of Small Business: How Female Leaders Can Be The Driving Force Of Change’ small business panel by Verizon

L to R: Sonal Patel, Dawn McNellis, Aparna Khurjekar and Brave Williams for 'The State Of Small Business: How Female Leaders Can Be The Driving Force Of Change' small business panel by Verizon Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

21. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit

Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

22. L to R: Heather Lowery, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Marsai Martin and Shari Bryant

L to R: Heather Lowery, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Marsai Martin and Shari Bryant Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

23. Host Gia Peppers

Host Gia Peppers Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

24. Two beautiful queens attend Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit

Two beautiful queens attend Mary J. Blige's 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

25. Brave Williams

Brave Williams Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

26. Nicole George-Middleton

Nicole George-Middleton Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

27. L to R: LaTonya Blige-DaCosta, Simone I. Smith, Madison Star Brim and Misa Hylton for the ‘Respect The Architect: Become The Architect Of Your Life’ panel

L to R: LaTonya Blige-DaCosta, Simone I. Smith, Madison Star Brim and Misa Hylton for the 'Respect The Architect: Become The Architect Of Your Life' panel Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

28. Host Jess Hilarious

Host Jess Hilarious Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

29. L to R: Heather Lowery and Crystal Renee Hayslett

L to R: Heather Lowery and Crystal Renee Hayslett Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

30. Panel moderator Bevy Smith

Panel moderator Bevy Smith Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

31. L to R: Nicole George-Middleton, Pinky Cole Hayes, Rosezena “The BizLawyer” Pierce and Sherrese Clarke-Soares on the ‘Operation Secure The Bag: The Keys To Unlocking Financial Freedom’ panel

L to R: Nicole George-Middleton, Pinky Cole Hayes, Rosezena "The BizLawyer" Pierce and Sherrese Clarke-Soares on the 'Operation Secure The Bag: The Keys To Unlocking Financial Freedom' panel Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

32. Rosezena “The BizLawyer” Pierce and Nicole George-Middleton talking shop

Rosezena "The BizLawyer" Pierce and Nicole George-Middleton talking shop Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

33. L to R: Mary J. Blige, Angie Martinez, Tasha Smith and Taraji P. Henson for the ‘Girl Talk’ panel

L to R: Mary J. Blige, Angie Martinez, Tasha Smith and Taraji P. Henson for the 'Girl Talk' panel Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

34. Attendees enjoying the gems being dropped at Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit

Attendees enjoying the gems being dropped at Mary J. Blige's 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

35. MJB da MVP on the ‘Girl Talk’ panel

MJB da MVP on the 'Girl Talk' panel Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Sterlingpics for Mary J. Blige

36. Tasha Smith and Taraji P. Henson on the ‘Girl Talk’ panel

Tasha Smith and Taraji P. Henson on the 'Girl Talk' panel Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

37. Angie Martinez moderates the ‘Girl Talk’ panel

Angie Martinez moderates the 'Girl Talk' panel Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

38. L to R: Mary J. Blige, Angie Martinez, Tasha Smith and Taraji P. Henson

L to R: Mary J. Blige, Angie Martinez, Tasha Smith and Taraji P. Henson Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Sterlingpics for Mary J. Blige

39. Tagging the walls (legally!) at Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit

Tagging the walls (legally!) at Mary J. Blige's 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

40. L to R: Mekai Curtis, Michael Rainey Jr., Da’Vinchi, Larenz Tate and Method Man for the ‘Our Men Honor The Strength Of A Woman’ panel

L to R: Mekai Curtis, Michael Rainey Jr., Da'Vinchi, Larenz Tate and Method Man for the 'Our Men Honor The Strength Of A Woman' panel Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

41. Clockwise: Method Man, Michael Rainey Jr., Larenz Tate, Mekai Curtis and Da’Vinchi

Clockwise: Method Man, Michael Rainey Jr., Larenz Tate, Mekai Curtis and Da'Vinchi Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
May 11, 2024
The Glasshouse – Manhattan, NYC

 

Image: Wendy Ngala for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

42. Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes

Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Antoine DeBrill for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

43. Lola Brooke

Lola Brooke Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

44. Honey Bxby

Honey Bxby Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

45. Angie Martinez pays respects to Mama Jones (Jim Jones’ mother), Audrey Jackson (Pop Smoke’s mother), Debbie Phillips (Jadakiss’ mother) and Athena Dubose (A. Boogie’s mother)

Angie Martinez pays respects to Mama Jones (Jim Jones’ mother), Audrey Jackson (Pop Smoke’s mother), Debbie Phillips (Jadakiss’ mother) and Athena Dubose (A. Boogie’s mother) Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

46. Funk Flex

Funk Flex Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

47. Attendees enjoying the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Concert

Attendees enjoying the Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Concert Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

48. Attendees enjoying the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Concert

Attendees enjoying the Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Concert Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

49. Fat Joe

Fat Joe Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

50. Remy Ma and Fat Joe

Remy Ma and Fat Joe Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

51. Sheek Louch, Styles P and Jadakiss of The LOX

Sheek Louch, Styles P and Jadakiss of The LOX Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

52. Rising R&B quartet WanMor

Rising R&B quartet WanMor Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

53. Jill Scott

Jill Scott Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

54. Vado

Vado Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

55. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

56. 50 Cent

50 Cent Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

57. 50 Cent and co.

50 Cent and co. Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

58. 50 Cent enjoys the view from stage

50 Cent enjoys the view from stage Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

59. Larenz Tate joins 50 Cent onstage

Larenz Tate joins 50 Cent onstage Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

60. Actors from the ‘Power’ Universe join show creator 50 Cent onstage

Actors from the 'Power' Universe join show creator 50 Cent onstage Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

61. Mar J. Blige and 50 Cent rock the stage together

Mar J. Blige and 50 Cent rock the stage together Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

62. Mary J. Blige reveals her official boot collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti

Mary J. Blige reveals her official boot collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

63. Confetti to close out the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Concert

Confetti to close out the Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Concert Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit Concert
May 11, 2024
Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NYC

 

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

64. Rain isn’t stopping MJB’s Mother’s Day Brunch!

Rain isn't stopping MJB's Mother's Day Brunch! Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Chop House – Times Square, NYC

 

Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

65. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Mother’s Day Brunch

Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Mother's Day Brunch Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Chop House – Times Square, NYC

 

Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

66. Mary J. Blige’s Sun Goddess wine on display

Mary J. Blige's Sun Goddess wine on display Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Chop House – Times Square, NYC

 

Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

67. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Mother’s Day Brunch

Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Mother's Day Brunch Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Chop House – Times Square, NYC

 

Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

68. Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Mother’s Day Brunch

Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Mother's Day Brunch Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Chop House – Times Square, NYC

 

Image: Soul Brother for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

69. Taraji P Henson and Mary J. Blige

Taraji P Henson and Mary J. Blige Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Mother’s Day Brunch
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Chop House – Times Square, NYC

 

Image: Sterlingpics for Mary J. Blige

70. Drinks in abundance all weekend long at Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit

Drinks in abundance all weekend long at Mary J. Blige's 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

71. A time for praise at Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Gospel Concert

A time for praise at Mary J. Blige's 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Gospel Concert Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

72. Jane Handcock

Jane Handcock Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

73. Generations of women enjoying the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Gospel Concert

Generations of women enjoying the Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Gospel Concert Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

74. A few soulful voices at the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Gospel Concert

A few soulful voices at the Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Gospel Concert Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

75. Ladies in their Sunday’s best at the Mary J. Blige ‘Strength Of A Woman’ 2024 Festival & Summit Gospel Concert

Ladies in their Sunday's best at the Mary J. Blige 'Strength Of A Woman' 2024 Festival & Summit Gospel Concert Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

76. L to R: Jacky, Karen and Dorinda of The Clark Sisters

L to R: Jacky, Karen and Dorinda of The Clark Sisters Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

77. The Clark Sisters doing their thing

The Clark Sisters doing their thing Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

78. Closing it out with praise

Closing it out with praise Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

79. Twinkie Clark doing what she does best

Twinkie Clark doing what she does best Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

80. L to R: Twinkie, Jacky, Dorinda and Karen of the legendary Clark Sisters

L to R: Twinkie, Jacky, Dorinda and Karen of the legendary Clark Sisters Source:Strategic Heights Media

2024 Strength of a Woman Gospel Concert
May 12, 2024
Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYC

 

 

Image: Ellen Qbertplaya for Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit

