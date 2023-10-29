Matthew Perry Remembered On X By Fans Of ‘Friends’ Star #matthewperry

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Matthew Perry, an actor who became one of the most recognizable television stars of his era, died over the weekend inside his home. Perry was one of the stars of the hit sitcom Friends, and fans of the show are remembering him via the X platform.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub inside his Los Angeles, Calif. home on Saturday (October 28). Perry was discovered unresponsive in the hot tub around 4 p.m. local time and the cause of death is still unknown to the public. Per the account of authorities, there seems to be no foul play. A cause of death will be later announced by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Perry made his mark on pop culture as Chandler Bing on Friends, which aired on NBC. The series also starred Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced the show, issued a statement to the Times in honor of Perry.

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry,” the statement began. “Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

“We are incredibly saddened by the too soon passing of Matthew Perry,” NBC added in a statement to the Times. “He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations.”

Perry was born in Williamstown, Mass. on August 19, 1969. His father, John Bennett Perry worked as an actor and his mother Suzanne Marie Morrison worked as a journalist in Canada and was the former press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry’s stepfather is Canadian journalist Keith Morrison.

After living as a child in Canada, Perry found work as a child actor. He starred in small roles in Beverly Hills 90210, and Charles In Charge, among other movies and shows. Things changed for Perry in 1994 with the debut of Friends, a huge hit that lasted for 10 seasons on NBC. Perry also played the role of Oscar Madison on the CBS reboot of The Odd Couple.

Matthew Perry was 54 years old.

