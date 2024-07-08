Method Man Makes Us Swoon + More Moments From The 2024 Essence Festival That Everyone Is Talking About

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

for a weekend of festivities specially curated for us. From the star-studded concert lineup with names like Usher, Lil Wayne, Ciara to the panels, events, and activations, it is the ultimate Black girl experience.

Thousands of women descended upon NOLA for the

Stylists, celebs, musicians, actors, and influencers all in one place to celebrate Black culture, or as Essence states, “commemorate Black joy, vibrant music, and sharing in the rich culture of New Orleans.” New Orleans was on fire this weekend with the best of the best in the business, from the panels to the concerts to the fashions and everything in between.

2024 Essence Fest

Essence Festival always brings pop culture moments that make headlines. Amber Riley showed off her West Coast dance moves to Not Like Us, Lil Wayne and Birdman gave us an epic reunion, and Method Man oozed sex appeal.

Let’s face it: the ladies love Method Man, and he knows it! The rapper-turned-actor was the talk of the Internet when this video of the star showing off his washboard abs went viral. Method Man couldn’t help but to make the ladies swoon while walking to a panel during the annual festival.

Method Man wasn’t the only fine hunk of man at 2024 Essence Fest, Morris Chestnut had the aunties going wild when he pulled up at the convention center looking dapper in an olive suit.

Some more standout moments from 2024 Essence Fest are Janet Jackson, Victoria Monet, Mya and more.

With so much happening in one single weekend, it’s hard to pinpoint just one of our favorite moments from the annual festival. But there are definitely a few standout moments that we just can’t stop talking about! Here is our list of trending top moments from this year’s festival.

