Metro Boomin Supports Single Moms With ‘Single Moms Are Superheroes’ Campaign

Multi-platinum producer Metro Boomin partnered with the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation to invite 26 single moms and their children to the ultimate football experience last Sunday (Dec. 4). Check out photos from the experience and read more about the impact the campaign is making.

Metro Boomin continues his humanitarian work with the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation to lalunch the “Single Moms Are Superheroes” campaign in conjunction with his latest sophomore studio album Heroes & Villains. The campaign debuted at the Atlanta Falcons game at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The families were invited to watch the game and participate in the ATL Falcons Anthem program, where they sang the national anthem next to the players on the sideline. They sported the official “Single Moms Are The Real Superheroes” t-shirts to celebrate the campaign supporting single moms.

This campaign launched earlier this year where they supported 150 moms at the Single Moms Enrichment Retreat and provided one mom with a $25,000 scholarship to continue her education.

Sharon Page, Executive Director of the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, says, “Our mission is to ensure the needs of the whole family are met and we know that the most important part of that nucleus is the mom.”

Metro Boomin has been an advocate for supporting his community, and specifically, single moms. In 2017, he began his annual ongoing holiday initiative, which stemmed from his passion for assisting single mothers. Being raised by a single mother, Metro knew the challenges single-parent households faced during the holidays. In light of the passing of his mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, Metro has a deeper aspiration to continue in his passion for serving single mothers. Metro’s multi-unit mission will also consist of two theater takeovers in Baltimore, Maryland and Los Angeles, California. In conjunction with the superhero theme of his latest album Heroes & Villains which was released on Friday (Dec. 2), Metro believes single moms are the biggest superheroes and wanted to recognize them in a special way.

Last year, the proud St. Louis native returned to his hometown to provide helpful resources and a special dinner for single mothers and their families at .ZACK Urban Ballroom in partnership with his label Boominati Worldwide and the McCaskill Treatment Family Home. During the dinner, more than 200 families were gifted $200 gift certificates and also received Boominati gift bags complete with donated items from sponsors including McDonald’s, Republic Records, SalxCo, Essentia, Blk Water, Taco Bell, Baby Bjorn, Master Dynamic, Barebell Protein and Budgeting Buddies.

Metro Boomin Supports Single Moms With ‘Single Moms Are Superheroes’ Campaign was originally published on globalgrind.com