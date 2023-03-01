Michael B. Jordan Apologizes To Mom For Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign, Twitter Still Unbelievably Thirsty

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

to the millions of fans he teases but to his mother.

The apology comes on the heels of the actor’s appearance in the latest Calvin Klein campaign for spring 2023.

It’s his first spread with the company, and he rocks the Calvin Klein 1996, Athletic, and Modern Cotton Performance styles. As with Klein’s “Calvins or Nothing” campaign, all he’s rocking is underwear with the rest of his body on display.

With so many lusting over him, he appeared on Entertainment Tonight to talk about his latest viral moment and speak to his mom before the photos dropped.

“I was like, my mama gon’ have to see this. Let me call her and be like, ‘I’m sorry. It’s out here,’” Jordan shared. “My business all out in the streets — literally.”

Jordan is ripped in the photos, likely because he’s fresh off filming Creed III, which also marked his directorial debut.

The actor also spoke to ET about his first Calvin Klein ad and Creed III coming simultaneously, recognizing how big it is.

“This was, like, a moment, you know? Just to have everything come together at one time, it feels great,” he said. “And to be able to share that moment with my other actors, who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special. It feels like everything is happening at the right time.”

Michael B. Jordan’s disclaimer to his mom didn’t stop Twitter from drooling. See how social media’s reacting to the campaign photos below.

