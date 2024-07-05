Listen Live
Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There

Published on July 5, 2024

Drake & Michael Rubin

Source: @michaelrubin / Instagram


Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual all-white party in the Hamptons on July 4th has become the premiere destination if you consider yourself to be a mover and shaker in the sports and entertainment industries. 2024’s basement was packed with celebs who made the guestlist, including Drake.

We’re not kicking the 6 God when he’s down, but we have to mention that Drizzy was at the party when Kendrick Lamar premiered his video for “Not Like Us,” so thus, the jokes are going to write themselves.

As for the party, some the A-listers, B-listers and current Instagram celebs in attendance included Tom Brady, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West’s ex-wife, Glorilla, Lil Wayne, Jake Paul, Travis Scott, Lil Baby and Druski, among many, many others.

Another thing worth noting is Drake and Megan Thee Stallion being there considering the former well-documented support of the short-statured R&B singer/rapper who shot her in the foot. Also, Drake apparently performed (as did Lil Wayne, too). Now how many people there been siding with Kendrick, at least on the low, though?

Check out who else was at the party, and the jokes aimed at Drizzy’s dome, in the gallery.

Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

