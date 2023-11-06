Arts & Entertainment

LL Cool J, June Ambrose, Miguel, And More Celebrate Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 

Published on November 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab Game 2023 Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE

Missy Elliot's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Entertainment’s biggest names descended upon Time Square’s Paradise Club, on Friday, to celebrate Missy Elliott being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

June Ambrose, Yandy Smith, Mona Scott Young, Miguel, H.E.R., LL Cool J, Jimmy Jam, Johnny Gill, Ty Hunter, Legendary Damon, and Caroline Wanga celebrated Elliott’s accomplishment.

A Night To Remember

Elliott was inducted in a ceremony at the Barclay Center alongside her fellow inductees Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and The Spinners. She then attended a party hosted by Patron in her honor. Her innovative video clips played on a loop on several LED screens. A rotation of blunt bangs, shiny suits, and creative choreography played as bubbles fell from the sky. 

She gripped a custom crystal-covered bottle with her name on it at the party.

Scott Young, who has worked closely with Elliot for years, hopped on the mic to express her pride. “She is the first female rapper to ever be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” she yelled to the crowd from the stage with a bright smile.

Switching It Up

Missy Elliot's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Shortly after, Miguel, one of the performers tapped to honor Elliott at the ceremony, began an impromptu performance. The crowd began singing along with the singer-songwriter. It turned the moment from an after-party into a sudden concert. 

An emerald green light enveloped the room as Bryan Micheal Cox took over the DJ booth and started playing songs Elliot contributed to. He played the huge hits and the deep cuts. The crowd began screeching when Cox dropped the intro for “Pussy Cat.” 

The honor is just one of many in an illustrious career. Elliott received an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019. She has four Grammys and has earned twenty-two nominations. 

See more from the celebration below. 

LL Cool J, June Ambrose, Miguel, And More Celebrate Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction   was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. H.E.R.

H.E.R. Source:Getty

H.E.R. attends Missy Elliot’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration on November 03, 2023 in New York City. 

2. H.E.R. and Scar Lip

H.E.R. and Scar Lip Source:Getty

Rowena Husbands, Mona Scott-Young, June Ambrose, Yandy Smith, and Barkue Tubman-Zawolo attend Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration on November 03, 2023 in New York City. 

3. H.E.R. and Scar Lip

H.E.R. and Scar Lip Source:Getty

H.E.R. and Scar Lip attend Missy Elliottt’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration on November 03, 2023 in New York City. 

4. Jimmy Jam and H.E.R

Jimmy Jam and H.E.R Source:Getty

Jimmy Jam and H.E.R. attend Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration on November 03, 2023 in New York City. 

5. Willie Stiggers, Jimmy Jam, and LL Cool J

Willie Stiggers, Jimmy Jam, and LL Cool J Source:Getty

Willie Stiggers, Jimmy Jam, and LL Cool J attend Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration on November 03, 2023 in New York City. 

6. Legendary Damon and Barkue Tubman-Zawolo

Legendary Damon and Barkue Tubman-Zawolo Source:Getty

Legendary Damon and Barkue Tubman-Zawolo attend Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration on November 03, 2023 in New York City. 

7. Mona Scott-Young and Missy Elliott

Mona Scott-Young and Missy Elliott Source:Getty

Mona Scott-Young and Missy Elliott attend Missy Elliott’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celebration on November 03, 2023 in New York City. 

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Close