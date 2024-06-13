Most Popular American Swimmers Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics
The 2024 US Olympic Team Trials for swimming are set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from June 15 to June 23, 2024.
This year’s trials will be the sole selection meet for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team, which will represent Team USA in the pool competition.
With a unique twist of utilizing a football field as the venue, the event promises to showcase the best American swimmers competing to secure their spots for the upcoming Olympics.
The trials will feature top-tier athletes eyeing the opportunity to represent the United States in the prestigious Olympic Games, making it a must-watch event for fans and supporters of American swimming talent.
Take a look at the Most Popular Swimmers Ahead Of The 2024 Paris Olympics below.
1. Katie Ledecky – Gator Swim ClubSource:Getty
2. Caeleb Dressel – Cali CondorsSource:Getty
3. Ryan Murphy – California AquaticsSource:Getty
4. Cody Miller – Sandpipers Of NevadaSource:Getty
5. Emma Weyant – Gator Swim ClubSource:Getty
6. Michael Andrew – MA Swim AcademySource:Getty
7. Regan Smith – Sun Devil SwimmingSource:Getty
8. Lydia Jacoby – Seward Tsunami Swim ClubSource:Getty
9. Lilly King – Indiana Swim ClubSource:Getty
10. Kate Douglass – New York Athletic ClubSource:Getty
11. Alex Walsh – Nashville Aquatic ClubSource:Getty
12. Katie Grimes – Sandpipers of NevadaSource:Getty
13. Claire Curzan – Alto Swim ClubSource:Getty
14. Bobby Finke – St. Petersburg AquaticsSource:Getty
15. Gretchen Walsh – Nashville Aquatic ClubSource:Getty
16. Bella Sims – Sandpipers of NevadaSource:Getty
17. Carson Foster – Mason Manta RaysSource:Getty
18. Erica Sullivan – Longhorn AquaticsSource:Getty
19. Leah Smith – Longhorn AquaticsSource:Getty
20. Torri Huske – Arlington Aquatic ClubSource:Getty
