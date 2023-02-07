MSCHF Debuts Big Red Boots, Twitter Says Its Giving Astro Boy Vibes

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rather than pairing up with a star to promote a release, MSCHF decided to pay homage to a Japanese manga character more commonly known as Astro Boy. And the first thing that comes to mind isn’t his spiked hair or the skimpy pants, it’s those red boots. The clunky knee-high boots turn into fiery engines whenever he needs to catapult into the sky.

MSCHF, the footwear line of the larger Brooklyn-based art collection, is known for its exaggerated attempt at shoes that go beyond a utilitarian approach in the name of design. We saw it with the Wavy Baby shoes which were a trippy version of the classic Vans Old Skool. The collectible pulled it off again with the TAP3 that some say bears resemblance to the Air Force 1 save for the MSCHF branded caution tape wrapped around the upper.

The most notable shoe from the brand would probably be the collaboration with Lil Nas X dubbed the “Satan Shoes,” which features 666 pairs of Air Max 97s with a pentagram pendant, a reference to the bible verse detailing Lucifer’s fall from Heaven into hell, and supposedly a drop of human blood inside the air unit.

MSCHF hasn’t made any official reference to Astro Boy, which could be for legal reasons, and just calls them the Big Red Boots on its website. MSCHF has announced the release date as Feb. 26 and a link to sign up for further notifications. But the price –which is rumored to be around $300– and other release information has yet to be confirmed.

That didn’t stop Twitter from reacting to the big steppers. Check out how social media feels about the potential release below:

