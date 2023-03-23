The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

You’ve got nothing to worry about because MSCHF has you covered in the weirdness department with its latest offering, dubbed the “BWD” sneaker.

The Brooklyn-based creative studio’s new sneaker can be rocked two different ways. While you can slip on the shoes normally, there’s also a wide open space where the toe box would be with just the edges remaining, becoming the shoe’s alternative ankle color. In addition, the center of the shoes features a mirrored tongue to make adjusting the fit easier no matter which way you choose to lace them up.

Revolutionary design aside, the beefed-up sneaker closely remembers a skate sneaker with a wide footprint and hefty gum sole. The shoe’s base is done up in white leather with perforated holes along the side, a black-speckled midsole and red suede on the heel for a pop of color.

Detailing includes a red insole with flipped logos and a faux warning message noting that the show can be rocked either way.

Twitter got wind of MSCHF’s latest release and is split. Some applauded the brand’s constant ability to create out-of-the-box products that are entirely unconventional. Others are clowning the idea of making a backward wearable sneaker and think they’re just as outrageous as the Big Red Boots.

According to Hypebeast, the MSCHF BWD drops April 11 exclusively on the MSCHF App.

See some of the reactions to the head-scratching kicks below:

MSCHF’s New “BWD” Sneaker Is Designed To Be Worn Backwards, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com