Listen Live
Entertainment

Muni Long Joins “The Boy Is Mine” Tour – Tour Setlist

Published on October 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

Muni Long Joins “The Boy Is Mine” Tour – Tour Setlist

R&B’s next great storyteller is hitting the stage alongside legends. Muni Long, the Grammy-winning powerhouse behind “Hrs & Hrs”, brings raw emotion, timeless songwriting, and viral energy to The Boy Is Mine Tour.

Before she was Muni Long, she was Priscilla Renea — the pen behind hits for Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Fifth Harmony. Now, she’s front and center, redefining what vulnerability and independence sound like in 2025. Her set is the perfect bridge between the golden era of R&B and the new wave of self-made artistry.

RELATED: THE BOY IS MINE TOUR 2025

Muni Long Joins “The Boy Is Mine” Tour – Tour Setlist  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. “Made for Me”

2. “Time Machine”

3. “Hrs & Hrs”

4. “Plot Twist”

5. “Another”

6. Build a Bae” (unreleased/new single)

7. “Hrs & Hrs (Remix)” feat. Usher

8. “Sneaky Link”

9. “No R&B” (feat. Ann Marie)

10. Pain

11. Muni Long – Polaroid (Visualizer)

12. John Legend ft. Muni Long – Honey (Official Music Video)

More from The Morning Hustle
More From TheMorningHustle
Trending Stories

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

15 Items

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

10 Items

Allegedly Leaked Racist Group Chat Highlights Where Some Young Republicans Minds Are

27 Items

Celebs That Have Died From Pancreatic Cancer

Prayers Up: Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty Passed Away At 70

Trending
10 Items

Trending

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close