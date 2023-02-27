Our Favorite 2023 NAACP Image Awards Moments Include Zendaya’s Stunning Gown & Several Stars’ Moving Acceptance Speeches

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of the hosts providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The 54th NAACP Image Awards took place over the weekend in Los Angeles, honoring the outstanding representations and achievements of people of color in motion pictures, television, music, and literature during the 2022 calendar year. Check out some of our favorite moments from the ceremony inside.

This year’s awards ceremony brought out some of the best and gifted artists in Hollywood. There were several notable wins like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Best Motion Picture, Angela Bassett winning Entertainer of the Year, Viola Davis in The Woman King for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, and “Bel-Air” star Coco Jones wins Best New Artist.

Many of our favorite moments were the gorgeous, gorgeous gowns that the stars pulled out for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Zendaya and Law Roach did their thing once again with another unforgettable red carpet look. The “Abbott Elementary” family all gathered on stage to accept the award for Best Comedy Series. Creator and star Quinta Brunson shares how grateful they are to have received so much praise this awards season, but that the NAACP Image award means the most to her and the entire cast and crew. Another moving moment was when Nicco Annan accepted the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for “P-Valley,” marking his second win in the category since 2021.

Be sure to check out a gallery of our favorite moments from this year’s NAACP Image Awards and comment your favorite moment below.

Our Favorite 2023 NAACP Image Awards Moments Include Zendaya’s Stunning Gown & Several Stars’ Moving Acceptance Speeches was originally published on globalgrind.com