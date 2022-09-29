National Self-Care Month: Here Are 7 Products You Need to Spoil Yourself

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Two words, one meaning: self-care. As society learns the importance of maintaining solid mental health,

self-care

naturally falls in line. Whether you’re the CEO of a multi-million dollar company, content creator, or anything in between, taking the necessary time to set healthy boundaries and make positive choices is paramount. Since September is

National Self-Care Awareness Month

, putting your well-being first is important. And here at HelloBeautiful, we’re all about getting R&R in all aspects, especially through beauty essentials.

Truth be told, self-care looks different for everyone. Some people may fancy a masking session after a long day of work. Conversely, others may prefer to spend extra time on the massage table to calm their minds and soothe their senses. No matter which method you fancy, spoiling yourself doesn’t require a hefty price tag. Of course, if you have the coins, feel free to spend them. However, we prefer to do so without breaking the bank.

So, in honor of National Self-Care Awareness Month, we saw it fit to bring some must-have essentials to your attention. Whether your idea of self-care means soaking in the bath while listening to H.E.R’s sultry vocals, we got you covered. If indulging in a 10-step skincare routine is more your speed, your vanity will have some new additions.

You already know the drill! Grab your credit card, stretch your fingers, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and get ready to shop virtually. From skincare to bath and body picks, here are seven self-care essentials everyone needs to bring on the pampering. Happy National Self-Care Awareness Month!

