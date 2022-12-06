Nelly & Ashanti ‘Body On Me’ Performance Has Fans Wanting The Ex- Couple To Get Back Together [Photos]

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Nelly and Ashanti delivered a hot and steamy performance with their 2008 collab, ‘Body on Me’ and social media went crazy!

Fans want that ole thing back between the once upon of time couple, after seeing clips of their hot performance. Between Ashanti grinding on Nelly, Nelly looking at Ashanti like a yummy snack, and just the natural laughs between the two artists, it was very evident that chemistry was still them.

Nelly and Ashanti dated for over 10 years and then they broke up in 2014. The rapper and songstress dated for over a decade before calling it quits in 2014. Over the weekend, the aesthetically pleasing pair gave fans a glimpse into their former love with a steamy performance at Power 98.3 and Power 96.1‘s “Under The Mistletoe” concert.

Ashanti donned a bottomless, magenta ensemble as she dropped in low in front of her ex-bae. Nelly was pleased with the “Rain On Me” singer’s dance moves. He was as smiles as the pair performed their 2008 smash hit, “Body On Me.”

Singer Syleena Johnson commented under the Shaderoom’s post about Nelly and Ashanti. “I like them,” she wrote. “They should get back together.” Another fan chimed in, “I want them back together. This time Nelly marry her and give her a baby. Ashanti is a good woman.”

Of course, the internet is undefeated so as expected, social media users went off, commenting things like, “Irv Gotti punching the air right now”. Gotti made headlines earlier this year after claiming that he had a relationship with Ashanti when she was signed to the label, and he was married. “That clip with Ashanti and Nelly is gonna have Irv Gotti fighting and screaming in his sleep,” one Twitter user wrote.

RELATED: Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]

RELATED: Nelly Posts and Deletes Video Of Woman Giving Oral Sex;Twitter Calls it a Shrimp

RELATED: Twitter Reacts To Irv Gotti’s “Drink Champs” Revelation on Ashanti

Check out throwback photos of Nelly and Ashanti!

Nelly & Ashanti ‘Body On Me’ Performance Has Fans Wanting The Ex- Couple To Get Back Together [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com