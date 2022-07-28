Netflix’s Upcoming Biopic ‘Blonde’ Boldly Reimagines the Life of Marilyn Monroe

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Cuban and Spanish actress Ana de Armas stars in Netflix’s Blonde as Marilyn Monroe. Fans may have all heard her story before, but never quite like this. Watch the trailer and check out exclusive first-look photos from the upcoming biopic inside.

The film Blonde is based on the bestselling novel, of the same name, by Joyce Carol Oates. It boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves. The upcoming biopic is directed and written for the screen by Andrew Dominik. The cast features Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, David Warshofsky, Caspar Phillipson, Dan Butler, Sara Paxton and Rebecca Wisocky. The film’s producers include Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon and Scott Robertson. Christina Oh serves as executive producer on the film.

In the trailer, Armas is dolled up as a convincing Marilyn Monroe. The short two-minute trailer shows the various facets of Marilyn Monroe on and off the big screen.

“The film moves along with her feelings and her experiences,” Armas comments on the movie in a statement. “There are moments when we are inside of her body and mind, and this will give the audience an opportunity to experience what it was like to be Norma and Marilyn at the same time.”

Blonde’s official description:

Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, and Julianne Nicholson.

Blonde releases globally on Netflix September 28, 2022.

Watch the official trailer below:

Check out the first-look photos below:

