New ‘Madden NFL 25’ Gameplay Reveal Trailer Shows off “Boom Tech” & Impressive Graphics

Published on June 24, 2024

'Madden NFL 25' Trailer Shows Off Impressive "Boom Tech"

Source: EA Sports / Tiburon / EA Sports Madden NFL 25


Life has three constants: life, death, and a new Madden NFL video game. A new trailer has arrived to excite the loyalists about the annual football video game.

Undoubtedly, the unofficial start to the NFL system is the arrival of EA Sports Madden video games. On Thursday, the video game studio delivered the new gameplay trailer for Madden NFL 25.

The new trailer showcases Madden NFL 25’s fantastic graphics and impressive face scans of players like Micah Parsons and more. It also shows off the game’s new “Boom Tech,” which powers the returning Field Sense Technology.

According to EA/Tiburon, “Boom Tech” is a physics-based system that will give players even more control, specifically in tackling and ball-carrying.

Per the game’s website, the “new data-driven physics system considers timing, momentum, weight, speed, strength, and player ratings to inform 1-on-1 ball carrier impact for a wider variety of explosive and authentic physical outcomes.”

In the trailer, we see the new tech at work delivering some crazy catches, improved tackling mechanics and animations, and juke and hesitation moves that will break the ankles of your tacklers.

Using the hit stick is not a sure way to bring down a ball carrier. If his break tackle rating is high, like this year’s cover athlete Christian McCaffrey, the new Balance and Recovery System gives the ball carrier more ways to stay on their feet.

Madden NFL 25 Doesn’t LOOK Like The Previous Games With A Fresh Coat of Paint

The Madden NFL video game franchise has found itself on the 50-yard line the last few years, unable to reach the endzone, and has become a model of repetitive stagnation.

With the new EA Sports College Football 25 game around the corner and Madden NFL 25 right behind it, the sports video game studio hopes to deliver a product that fans can finally be proud of.

Last year, gamers and even some NFL athletes were not happy with Madden NFL 24, but based on the trailer, there’s a slight glimmer of hope that EA/Tiburon can punch this one in the inzone.

We hope.

New ‘Madden NFL 25’ Gameplay Reveal Trailer Shows off “Boom Tech” & Impressive Graphics  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

