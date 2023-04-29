Nick Cannon on Red Table Talk Cancellation: ‘F**k That Table!’

Nick Cannon heard the news of the demise of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, but it doesn’t sound like he’s too upset about it.
Meta has decided to end Facebook Watch, which hosted the show. Jada Pinkett Smith says that the show is currently seeking a new platform.
On the latest episode of Cannon’s radio show The Daily Cannon, he explains that Jada’s show was “toxic” and even added that the infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap would’ve never happened if not for that show.
“That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this shit about y’all.”
The “it” Cannon is referencing is the drama between Jada, Will and August Alsina. Alsina and Pinkett admitted publicly to being involved in an “engagement”, which Will says almost broke him.
But Nick Cannon says those conversations should’ve never happened in front of an audience. He continued, “I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that shit to y’all selves.”
Check out the clip of Cannon’s admission below, and keep scrolling to see some chatter about the Red Table Talk demise from Twitter.
