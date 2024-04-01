Nicki Minaj Celebrates Easter With Family Sitting Courtside At The Knicks, See How Other Celebs Enjoyed The Holiday

Nicki Minaj sat courtside with her husband, Kenny Petty, and son, nicknamed “Papa Bear,” at the New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 31. The home-grown family affair comes after she turned Madison Square Garden into Gag City for her “Pink Friday World Tour” the day prior.
In true Barbie fashion, Nicki brought “Malibu” style glam to MSG. She rocked a bubble gum pink pea coat, a pink and white t-shirt, and a soft pink lippie. She accessorized her look with rhinestone eyeliner and iced-out jewelry. The mommy mogul styled her hair with long dark water waves in a side part.
See Nicki’s Instagram capture below as she poses with her husbae, jokes with Ben Stiller, and shares adorable moments with her son, “Papa Bear.”
Nicki Minaj is booked, busy, blessed – and in her bag.
In addition to slaying a sold-out world tour, Nicki recently dropped “Pink Friday Nails,” a line of luxury press-ons, and released a new sneaker line. Launched on March 15, Nicki’s nails are the rapper’s first venture into the beauty space and a collab with her nail artist, Yvett Garcia. “Pink Friday” press-ons range in price from $19.99 to $29.99 and feature 11 designs.
Her first sneaker collab arrives on April 12. The “Barbz” leader teamed up with Loci for the kicks collection. On Friday, March 29, the femcee told fans on Instagram, “11 completely different designs for you to choose from. An absolute dream come true.”
Celebrity Gallery: See How Some Of Your Favorite Black Hollywood Stars Celebrated Easter
With so many competing obligations, it’s refreshing to see Nicki enjoying the city she calls home with her family. We love a good New York moment!
The “Pink Friday” Queen was just one of our favorite celebrities commemorating the love-filled holiday. Some celebs posted family pics, while others enjoyed fairs and festivals. One celeb and her family even went to Disney World for the occasion.
See our rundown below.
1. Keke Palmer’s Adorbs Mother-Son Shoot
Every time Keke and Leo hit social media our hearts simply melt! For her Easter shoot, she rocked a pink corset mini dress with a white tennis-style skirt. On her head sat bunny ears. Leo matched his mother’s fly in a white and pink outfit. Keke sent a note to fans about the love of God and ended her Easter post with a note to her son, “Leo my son, life is so much better with you in it! I’d live a thousands lives just to see your face 😍💘🙏🏾🫶🏾🐣🤍.”
2. Name A Cuter Mother-Daughter Duo
Porsha—who recently returned to the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast—celebrated Easter with her daughter PJ in Atlanta. We love their matching red and blue plaid-style fits. PJ rocks a blue and white version, while Mama Porsha stuns in red and white.
3. Diddy’s Love
Sean “Diddy” Comb dropped pictures of his daughter Love in her Easter best, and it was cuteness overload. The carousel post comes amid a federal raid and multiple allegations. Diddy posted the picture and then turned off comments.
4. Kash Doll Poses With Kashton, Teases A Gender Reveal
Kash Doll and her son, Kashton, are family goals in all-white looks for the March holiday. Kash Doll’s bump is also bumping. The adorable mother-son shots come after the rapper-actress announced a new baby on the way. According to the post, she commemorated Easter with a gender revel as well.
5. The Wilson Clan Celebrates Easter
Ciara and Russell Wilson took a video of their first Easter with their family of six to Instagram. In the reel, the Wilson family looks fabulous in their Easter outfits enjoying an Easter egg hunt, family time, and a petting zoo.
6. Monica Stops At Disney
Wearing an all-white ensemble and green Louis Vuitton Speedy, Monica enjoyed Disney World with her family. She writes to fans, “I pray all of you are enjoying the love of your loved Ones!! We are ♥️ @disney is one place we’re never too old for LOL !!!”
7. Justine Skye’s Chocolate
Hollywood “IT” girl Justine Skye participated in the holiday fun with a series of pictures on Instagram. In most, her chocolate skin was on full display. Justine wears her hair in a sleek bun and a camel-colored set.
