THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna broke the internet yesterday when it was revealed that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together and though neither of them actually confirmed that there was a bun in the oven, that baby bump pic was enough confirmation for us.

Now the couple’s celebrity friends have taken to social media to congratulate the happy couple on their upcoming bundle of joy and while Drake and Chris Brown have remained silent on the matter (those memes of them crying have been hilarious), Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and others have posted their excitement and well wishes on their personal pages. Naturally the posts have come from all women (y’all men are haters), but it was still nice to see so much support coming from Riri’s celebrity friends and peers.

So while we wait for an official statement from A$AP or Rhianna, check out some of the congratulatory posts below and let us know your thoughts on A$AP and Rhianna starting a family together. Should they just up and get married or keep things as is and move forward with everything? Let us know in the comments section below.

For comedy sake peep some of the funny stuff people been throwing up about Drake’s possible reactions to Rhianna being pregnant and let us know if you think Drizzy is hurting in the comments as well.

Nicki Minaj, Lizzo & More Congratulate Rihanna & A$AP Rocky was originally published on hiphopwired.com