Nicki Minaj had to make her presence known at this year’s Trinidad Carnival. Calling all Barbz…the queen is OUTSIDE! 2020 Trinidad Carnival was the last Nicki sighting in her home country. The Young Money superstar rocked a beautiful purple & blue dress in her last carnival. With 2023 just beginning, Nicki hit us with her first verse of the year on ‘Shake The Place Remix‘ With Machel Montano & Destra.
Now that the queen blessed us with new music…it’s time for new screensavers! Check out some pictures and videos of our queen actin’ up below.
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Stuns In A Custom Roberto Cavalli Look
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Stepped Out In Toronto In A Pink Wig For OVO Fest
RELATED: Did Young Miami, JT & Nicki Minaj Make Amends After Viral Interview?
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1. Trinidad Carnival 2020
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Twitter Clowns Lori Harvey & Damson Idris’ Red Carpet Debut
-
The Morning Hustle & TV One 'Asking For A Friend' Sweepstakes'
-
Karl Malone Named Judge Of NBA Dunk Contest, Twitter Remembers Dark Past When He Impregnated A 13-Year-Old
-
Defense Lawyers Suggest Drake Had Role In XXXTentacion’s Murder, Twitter Reacts
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Video Shows Racist White Man Threatening To Show FedEx Driver ‘How Little Black Lives Matter’
-
Damson Idris, Lori Harvey & The Cast Of ‘Snowfall’ Attend The Season 6 Premiere Event In Los Angeles