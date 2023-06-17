NLE Choppa Brings The Heat To Atlanta For Birthday Bash 2023

If Birthday Bash is going down in ATL, you already know we can count on the homie NLE Choppa to come through and bless the stage with a show-stopping, high energy performance!





Just like he did last year, the Tennessee native came through Birthday Bash to represent for the South in general, and of course he made sure to bring along some friends with a surprise appearance from the “hood’s hottest princess” herself, Sexyy Red.

Take a look at more pics from NLE Choppa’s performance at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 below:

