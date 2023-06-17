If Birthday Bash is going down in ATL, you already know we can count on the homie NLE Choppa to come through and bless the stage with a show-stopping, high energy performance!
Just like he did last year, the Tennessee native came through Birthday Bash to represent for the South in general, and of course he made sure to bring along some friends with a surprise appearance from the “hood’s hottest princess” herself, Sexyy Red.
Take a look at more pics from NLE Choppa’s performance at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 below:
NLE Choppa Brings The Heat To Atlanta For Birthday Bash 2023 was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1. NLE Choppa Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
2. NLE Choppa at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
3. NLE Choppa Is All Smiles at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
4. NLE ChoppaSource:R1
5. NLE Choppa Live At Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
6. Sexyy Red Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
7. Sexyy Red Backstage at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
8. Sexyy Red Shows NLE Choppa What She’s Working With at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
