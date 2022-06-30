Notable Black People Who Are Anti-Abortion

The country is still reeling from the Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe V. Wade and end women’s constitutional right to have an abortion. While a large majority of the nation is struggling to come to terms with the new reality, others have decidedly celebrated the controversial move as an effort to foster life.
The mainstream news narrative has been that Black America will be disproportionately adversely affected by the Supreme Court’s decision, and data provided by Gallup shows that more Black people than not are “pro-choice.”
But there is still a subset of Black people who strongly believe that abortion is wrong.
For instance, this week, “For Colored Girls” star actress Kimberly Elise sparked social media haywire when she praised the Supreme Court for reversing the legal precedent that stood for nearly 50 years.
On Instagram, the 55-year-old Elise revealed herself to be anti-abortion when posted the following on Tuesday after the Supreme Court rendered its decision:
“Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod.”
Social media reacts to Kimberly Elise’s anti-abortion post
Naturally, Elise’s Instagram post raised eyebrows on social media, prompting both backlash and praise.
Some users slammed the star for what they called a controversial stance. One social media user on Twitter wrote:
“If your opinion perpetuates someone else’s oppression, you’re opinion can and should be critiqued. Kimberly Elise can be pro-life by simply NOT ever getting an abortion. Celebrating that now all women don’t have a fucking choice is simply not okay. This is an important nuance.”
While another person chimed in:
“The lie = abortion bans will save babies, save lives The truth = abortion bans will INCREASE unsafe abortions, DECREASE access to care, and INCREASE DEATH! Now, who is going to tell Kimberly Elise?”
Another user named @Riyadh pointed out the irony between Elise’s anti-abortion commentary and her role in the 2010s “For Colored Girls,” a film that highlights the oppression and racism women face in society.
On the flip side, other people stepped in to defend the “Set It Off” alum.
The news comes just days after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe. V. Wade, the historic 1973 landmark decision that made access to abortion a constitutional right for women in America.
Following the ruling, abortion bans went into effect in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Alabama. Idaho, Tennessee and Texas are expected to implement their own bans in the next 30 days. Bans in Mississippi, North Dakota and Wyoming are also expected to take effect after conducting their certification processes, according to CNBC.
With that said, Kimberly Elise isn’t the only notable Black celebrity who is anti-abortion. Keep reading to find a handful of other notable Black people who have also expressed sentiments against abortion.
1. Sunny HostinSource:Getty
The View’s Sunny Hostin recently admitted that she didn’t believe in abortion because of her Catholic faith.
“I don’t believe in abortion, at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it,” the famous lawyer told viewers on a June 27 airing of the daytime talk show. Hostin said that while she agrees with Justice Samuel Alito’s ideology on the “sanctity of life,” she believes the Supreme Court justice should not have ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade based on his religion.
“The fact that he clearly is using his religion and wielding it is pretty terrible,” she continued. “This has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith.
2. Kanye WestSource:Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Kanye West came out as a pro-lifer after his failed presidential bid in 2020. In an interview with Forbes, West said that he was pro-life because he followed “the word of the bible.” He also accused Planned Parenthood of being run by “white supremacists doing the devil’s work.”
3. Supreme Court Justice Clarence ThomasSource:Getty
Justice Clarence Thomas voted in favor of Roe v. Wade’s reversal. In fact, after the ruling, the Justice wrote in his concurring opinion, that the Supreme Court should consider revoking the right to contraceptives and same-sex marriage equality.
4. Nick CannonSource:Getty
During a 2016 interview on the “The Breakfast Club,” Cannon accused Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton of “sneaking” around with Planned Parenthood to force abortion on the Black community.
5. Joy VillaSource:Getty
Singer Joy Villa shared her pro-life stance loud and proud on the red carpet during the 2019 Daytime Emmys.
The conservative star wore a Desi Designs Couture gown decorated with storks carrying babies. The train of her skirt featured the phrase “Pro-life is pro-woman” spelled out in bold.
On Instagram, Villa went into detail about her fashionable political message.
“I proudly wore my @desidesigns_couture dress DEDICATED to @savethestorks! A charity my husband and I financially support for only $35/month you can save the unborn and their mothers. Abortion is so often only spoken about as a ‘women’s right’ but I stand here to stand up for EVERY WOMAN and her right to life!” she wrote.
6. Jordin SparksSource:Getty
The former American Idol contestant has been a longtime pro-life advocate and has attended multiple events to speak out against abortion.
7. Benjamin WatsonSource:Getty
Former NFL star Benjamin Watson is a hardcore pro-lifer. In 2017, The Patriots alum spoke at the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C. More recently, the athlete spoke out in favor of Roe v. Wade’s overturning. On June 29, Watson tweeted to his following:
“A post-Roe America provides an opportunity for those who are determined to uphold human dignity from womb to tomb to enter the fray with a message of respect for human dignity and service for human needs.”
Additionally, the ex-NFL player and his wife released a documentary called “Divided Hearts of America” exploring the parallels between abortion injustice and racial injustice.