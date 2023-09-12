NY Jet Aaron Rodgers Suffers Season-Ending Torn Achilles, Social Media Reacts

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

First, the NY Giants were getting blown out by the Dallas Cowboys 40-0 in the season opener, but it may be even worse for the Jets.

The Jets were debuting their new toy, Aaron Rodgers, against the Buffalo Bills, but it only lasted a series.

In the fourth snap, Rodgers was sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd before falling awkwardly to the ground. Rodgers stands up before laying back down on the turf and grabbing the back of his thighs. Eventually, the team staff helped him off the field, and the Jets Super Bowl hopes evaporated.

Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 draft pick, was back under center and led the team to a 22-16 overtime win, but worry set in.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh addressed the potentially devastating injury.

“Concerned with his Achilles. MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is going to happen, so prayers tonight. But it’s not good,” a solemn Saleh said.

Now, the team’s worst nightmares have become true, and the season’s been altered, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“An MRI confirmed today that Aaron Rodgers officially tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets’ career,” he tweeted. “Rodgers’ season now, officially, is over. There already are questions about whether his Hall-of-Fame career is, too.”

After Rodgers’ injury, running back Dalvin Cook spoke on what the team sans QB1 could look like and their focus on running the ball.

“We’re going to run the ball. We gon’ run this ball, that’s what we’re going to do, man. We’ve still got a lot of stuff to clean up − just everything that’s on the field,” he told USA Today. “If Aaron do miss some time, we going to stand firm behind Zach and make some plays for him, but it’s gotta start with us on the ground.”

While Zach Wilson was far from perfect, he completed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception. However, he did seem to get more comfortable as the game continued and helped set up a few drives in the fourth quarter that eventually led to a 3-point lead and included an impressive endzone catch from Garrett Wilson. They sealed the deal in overtime with a punt return from rookie, Xavier Gipson.

See below how social media reacts to the heartbreaking news of Rodgers’ injury.

