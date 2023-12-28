Oh Baby! Black Celebrity Babies & Mommies of 2023: Ciara, Rihanna, Da Brat & More

We have baby fever!
And so do many of our favorite celebrities, such as Ciara, Naomi Campbell, Da Brat, Rihanna and more. With so many starlets welcoming babies over the past 362 days, this year was filled with adorable newborn Instagram carousel posts, unique gender reveals, and healthy pregnancies and deliveries.
We gushed at every love-filled moment.
As Black women constantly manage fertility and maternal health issues, 2023’s new mothers are more than awe-inspiring! Successful entrepreneurs, multi-hyphenate stars, actresses, singers, supermodels, and personalities, these women are shining examples of the diversity of motherhood and the inherent strength Black women have and bring to the world.
Rapper Da Brat and supermodel Naomi Campbell exemplified motherhood at any age in 2023.
Giving birth to baby True Legend in July 2023, Da Brat became a mother with partner Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart at age 49. Her fertility and conception story made headlines, as she chose to carry Judy’s egg with a donor’s sperm. Since True Legend’s birth, the adorable couple has celebrated sweet moments online, from his delivery to unveiling his new baby room to introducing him to Auntie LisaRaye.
Naomi Campbell, 53, delivered her second child, a baby boy, a month before Da Brat. Her first child, a daughter, was born in 2021.
While Naomi keeps her children’s names and most of her personal life private, the model mogul frequently encourages women to live by their own rules. Introducing her son, she wrote on Instagram, “It’s never too late to become a mother .”
Ciara and Rihanna pushed the envelope with maternity fashion, empowering women everywhere.
Ciara gave birth to her third child, Amora Princess, in December 2023. Amora came just a few days after Ciara cheered on her husband Russell Wilson and graced “The Color Purple” carpet with a bedazzled bump. Throughout her pregnancy, Ciara glowed and took every moment to slay, showing her bump proudly. She held a fashion week-style maternity shoot and dropped fire pictures on Instagram to celebrate the moment.
Rihanna nearly broke the internet with news of her second son, Riot Rose, with bae A$AP Rocky. Riot was born to the hip-hop couple and their son, RZA, in August 2023.
Fans have been invested in Rihanna’s second pregnancy since her surprise reveal during the Super Bowl in February 2023. The Savage Fenty mogul, however, shared recently that her nationally televised reveal wasn’t planned.
While many thought the trendsetter was making a risky style choice, she shared that her outfit didn’t fit properly due to her growing bump. So Ri Ri went with it, slayed, and the rest is literally maternity fashion history.
Oh Baby! Gallery: Black Celebrity Babies (And Mommies) Of 2023
Rihanna, Ciara, Naomi Campbell, and DaBrat (and Judy), are just a few of the Black mamas who have inspired us in 2023. As we look to new beginnings and more bundles of joy in the new year, scroll through our list of more celebrity babies (and mommies) of 2024.
See Keke Palmer, Chanel Iman, Sanya Richards-Ross, Serena Williams, Teyonah Parris, Naomi Osaka, Chrisean Rock, and Naturi Naughton. Congratulations, again, to all on your growing families!
Oh Baby! Black Celebrity Babies & Mommies of 2023: Ciara, Rihanna, Da Brat & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Sanya Richards-Ross – December 2023
Real Housewives of Atlanta star and sports anchor Sanya Richards-Ross received an early Christmas present this year. Her newest baby boy, Asani Legend Archibald Ross, arrived just a few days before the holiday.
2. Chanel Iman – September 2023
Supermodel Chanel Iman and her fiance, Davon Godchaux, welcomed Capri Summer this fall. The adorable baby girl brought the Godchaux family up to a party of 6.
3. Chrisean Rock – September 2023
Baddies star Chrisean Rock has made several headlines this year. Many of them were about her giving birth on camera and publicly sharing her struggles with pregnancy, her baby’s father, and her delivery. Chrisean Malone Jr. – who already has 1M followers on Instagram – was born in September 2023.
4. Serena Williams – August 2023
Serena Williams holds many titles, and one of her most cherished is ‘mother.’ The tennis champion and fashion icon welcomed her second daughter, Adira, this summer.
5. Naomi Osaka – July 2023
Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend Cordae became parents in July 2023. They named their new daughter, Shai.
6. Naturi Naughton – June 2023
POWER star Naturi Naughton welcomed her first son and second child, Tru Xavier Naughton Lewis, with her husband, Two Lewis, in May 2023. She had a previous daughter, Zuri, 5, from a previous relationship.
7. Teyonah Harris – March 2023
Teyonah Parris gave birth to a beautiful baby girl in March 2023. Alongside her husband, James, the 34-year-old actress wrote on Instagram, “Never in my life could I have imagined all that parenthood requires. It truly takes a village and my God I’m so grateful for the one we have.”
8. Keke Palmer – February 2023
Keke Palmer 30, welcomed baby Leodis with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, in February 2023. Keke is a proud new mommy and entrepreneur and credits Leo for her curves and body post-birth.
