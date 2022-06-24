CLOSE
Twitter is buzzing about Thursday night’s Verzuz between Omarion and Mario but it has nothing to do with the music.
Watermelon stole the show when Omarion and his brother O’Ryan decided to do a live demonstration of the Watermelon Challenge in the middle of the show. Checkout twitter’s reactions below…
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS:
- Issa Rae, KeKe Palmer And Yvonne Orji Serve Friendship Goals As They Stylishly Party It Up In Cannes, France
- Marshalls And Chanel Iman Team Up To Give One Lucky Person The Shopping Spree Of A Lifetime
- Lori Harvey Models The Burberry Lola Bag To Perfection
Omarion & Brother O’Ryan Eat Watermelon During Verzuz [Watch] was originally published on kysdc.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
More From TheMorningHustle