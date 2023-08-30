Junior M.A.F.I.A., an influential and legendary East Coast hip-hop collective from Brooklyn, made a huge impact with the release of their debut album “Conspiracy” on August 29, 1995. This album marked a huge moment in the 90s rap scene, solidifying their connection with the legendary Notorious B.I.G. The group stands for “Masters At Finding Intelligent Attitudes,” and this project accumulated a lot of attention for its gritty lyrics and East Coast sound.
“Conspiracy” displayed the talents of Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s members, including Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, and Biggie himself. The album talked about street life, loyalty, and the struggles of existing on the East Coast, painting a clear picture of life in Brooklyn. The track “Player’s Anthem” was an immediate hit, with its catchy chorus capturing the group’s flow.
“Conspiracy” remains a solid part of hip-hop history. It not only solidified Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s place within the rap world but also provided a platform for individual members to shine.
READ MORE
Lil Kim Proves She’s The Queen of The Jungle In An Animal Print Ensemble At The Celebrate Biggie Concert
On This Day August 29, 1995: Junior M.A.F.I.A. Released Their Debut Album Conspiracy was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Intro
2. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – White Chalk
3. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Excuse Me
4. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Realms Of Junior M.A.F.I.A.
5. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Player’s Anthem
6. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – I Need You Tonight
7. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Get Money
8. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – I’ve Been
9. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Crazaay
10. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Back Stabbers
11. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Shot!
12. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Lyrical Wizardry
13. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Oh My Lord
14. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Murder Onze
15. Junior M.A.F.I.A. – Outro
-
Young Capone Reported Dead At 35 After Going Missing
-
Tests Reveal Bronny James Likely Has A Congenital Heart Defect, X Users Call Anti-Vaxxers Loud & Wrong
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Congrats! Jennifer Williams Announces Her Engagement!
-
An Experience: Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish, Floyd Mayweather & More Came Out To Celebrate Jason Lee’s Birthday In Hollywood
-
Marcus Jordan Says Wedding With Larsa Pippen In The Works, X Users Think Michael Jordan Should Remove Him From His Will
-
Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Hair Growth Journey On Instagram
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023