Bizzy Bone, whose real name is Bryon Anthony McCane II was born today on September 12, 1976. He’s known to be an iconic rapper and member of the famous hip-hop group, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Straight out of Cleveland, Ohio, Bizzy Bone’s unique style and rapid-fire lyrical delivery has left a mark on the rap community.
Bizzy Bone joined Bone Thugs-n-Harmony in the early 1990s, and together with Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone, they crafted a distinctive blend of harmonious melodies and rough lyrics, which earned them worldwide praise. Their breakthrough album, “E. 1999 Eternal,” released in 1995, and solidified their status as rap legends, featuring hits like “Tha Crossroads.”
READ MORE
Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony Change Name For BMW Partnership
Issa Fight: Bizzy Bone & Juicy J Throw Hands at Verzuz
Throughout his career, Bizzy Bone has released numerous solo albums and continues to collaborate with his group members. His lyrics often touch on personal struggles, spirituality, and social issues. The contributions he’s made to Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s success have left a long legacy in hip-hop, showcasing his lyrical dexterity and the group’s influence on the genre. Happy Birthday, Bizzy Bone. Check out some of his music below!
On This Day September 12, 1976: Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Was Born was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Creepin on Ah Come Up
2. BIZZY BONE- THUGS CRY
3. BIZZY BONE- FAKE LOVE (I AM NOT THEM) OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO
4. Bizzy Bone – Nobody Can Stop Me
5. Bizzy Bone – What Do We Say
6. Bizzy Bone – Thugz Cry
7. Bizzy Bone – Around The World
8. Bizzy Bone – Fried Day
9. Bizzy Bone – One Time
10. Bizzy Bone – On The Freeway
11. Bizzy Bone – Thugs Need Love Too
12. Bizzy Bone – When I See
13. Bizzy Bone – Maybe You Can Hold Me
14. Bizzy Bone – Don’t Ask Me Why
15. Bizzy Bone – The Top
16. Bizzy Bone – Menensky Mobbin (Bonus Track)
17. Bizzy Bone – Give Up The Ghost (Bonus Track)
-
Cardi B & Offset Caught On Camera
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
B.G. Has Been Released From Prison, Birdman Among First To Greet Him
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Erica Mena Ousted From ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ After Calling Spice A ‘Blue Monkey,’ Social Media Reacts
-
LightSkinKeisha Reveals She’s Pregnant In Cute Birthday Instagram Post
-
16 Most Unconventional Celebrity Baby Names Ever
-
K. Dot Or AI? Leaked Kendrick Lamar Diss To Big Sean, French Montana And Jay Electronica Breaks The Internet Again