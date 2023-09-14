In 1994, hip-hop was forever changed. Christopher Wallace, known professionally as The Notorious B.I.G., dropped his debut album “Ready to Die.” Straight out of the streets of Brooklyn, Biggie’s debut release was a game-changer that launched him to the top of the hip-hop game. Tracks on the album told his stories of a life led by poverty, violence, and ambition, as Biggie delivered rough and thought-provoking lyrics that touched listeners.
Some may say the album contained a darker vibe however, the album also reflected Biggie’s pursuit for a better life, letting listeners experience his complex delivery and personality. Tragically, Biggie was assassinated in 1997, but “Ready to Die” remains a masterpiece that solidified his legacy as one of hip-hop’s greatest storytellers.
Check out the album below!
On This Day September 13, 1994: Notorious B.I.G. Released His Debut Album Ready To Die was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. The Notorious B.I.G. – Intro (Official Audio)
2. The Notorious B.I.G. – Things Done Changed (Official Audio)
3. The Notorious B.I.G. – Gimme the Loot (Official Audio)
4. The Notorious B.I.G. – Machine Gun Funk (Official Audio)
5. The Notorious B.I.G. – Warning (Official Music Video) [HD]
6. The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready to Die (Official Audio)
7. The Notorious B.I.G. – One More Chance (Official Music Video)
8. The Notorious B.I.G. – Fuck Me (Interlude) (Official Audio)
9. The Notorious B.I.G. – The What (feat. Method Man) (Official Audio)
10. The Notorious B.I.G. – Juicy (Official Video)
11. The Notorious B.I.G. – Everyday Struggle (Official Audio)
12. The Notorious B.I.G. – Me & My Bitch (Official Audio)
13. The Notorious B.I.G. – Big Poppa (Official Music Video)
14. The Notorious B.I.G. – Respect (Official Audio)
15. The Notorious B.I.G. – Friend of Mine (Official Audio)
16. The Notorious B.I.G. – Unbelievable (Official Audio)
17. The Notorious B.I.G. – Suicidal Thoughts (Official Audio)
18. The Notorious B.I.G. – Who Shot Ya? (Official Audio)
19. The Notorious B.I.G. – Just Playing (Dreams) (Official Audio)
