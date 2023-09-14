Ol’ Dirty Bastard, the energetic and iconic rapper of Wu-Tang Clan, left a big mark on the world in 1999. During this year, he dropped his final studio album, “Nigga Please,” a controversial and unapologetically raw project. The album displayed ODB’s fearless and boundary-pushing approach to music.
“Nigga Please” contained fearless lyrics, unorthodox beats, and ODB’s unique, gritty voice. Tracks like “Got Your Money” featuring Kelis showcased his ability to blend humor and arrogance easily. However, the album also stirred controversy due to its provocative title, reflecting the complex dynamics of race, identity, and language in hip-hop.
Despite its divisive nature, “Nigga Please” solidified Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s status as a pioneer in the genre. Sadly, his career was cut short when he passed away in 2004. Yet, his music lives on as a testament to his unique creativity and unapologetic individuality, making “Nigga Please” a memorable final chapter in his legacy. Check out the album below!
On This Day September 14, 1999: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Released His Final Studio Album N*gga Please was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Recognize feat. Chris Rock – Nigga Please
2. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – I Can’t Wait – Nigga Please
3. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Cold Blooded – Nigga Please
4. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Got Your Money feat. Kelis – Nigga Please
5. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Rollin Wit You – Nigga Please
6. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Gettin High – Nigga Please
7. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – You Don’t Want To Fuck With Me – Nigga Please
8. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Nigga Please – Nigga Please
9. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Dirt Dog – Nigga Please
10. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Good Morning Heartache feat. Lil Mo – Nigga Please
11. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – All In Together Now – Nigga Please
12. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Cracker Jack – Nigga Please
13. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – I Want Pussy – Nigga Please
-
Cardi B & Offset Caught On Camera
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
B.G. Has Been Released From Prison, Birdman Among First To Greet Him
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Erica Mena Ousted From ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ After Calling Spice A ‘Blue Monkey,’ Social Media Reacts
-
LightSkinKeisha Reveals She’s Pregnant In Cute Birthday Instagram Post
-
16 Most Unconventional Celebrity Baby Names Ever
-
K. Dot Or AI? Leaked Kendrick Lamar Diss To Big Sean, French Montana And Jay Electronica Breaks The Internet Again